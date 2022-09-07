Clean Label Starch Market (Grow at a steady 6% CAGR) Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Major countries covered in the Clean Label Starch Market report include Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc.

Clean label starch is manually extracted from wheat, corn potatoes, tapioca, and other organic compounds. Although chemical and GMO-free, its production requires abundant raw materials to yield minimum quantities, making it a premium product. Recent advancements in mechanical technology have facilitated its production, but it still costs more than its chemically treated alternatives.

The clean label starch market encompasses Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The regional markets of North America and Europe dominate the clean label starch; North America more so as it supplies directly to a high demanding region like Europe with its thriving confectionery and baking industry. The US alone owns just over 93% of the European and Noth American market, making it the largest shareholder of its region. The North American market is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR during the forecast period, but Europe remains the largest shareholder. Recently, China has emerged as the dominant country in its region because of increased clean starch label consumption and subsequent demand.

Most developing countries in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific don't give much prominence to healthy eating; therefore, vendors don't mind using low-quality ingredients to boost their profits. These unsavoury practices reduce the adoption rate of clean label starch in regions that have already been categorized as a luxury. Despite the disparity of clean starch labels in developing countries, India is known for its native starch in the industry.

The recent global health emergencies have influenced the buying patterns of consumers, which is why they are willing to spend more money on clean label starch. The clean label starch market is expected to grow at a steady 6% CAGR and is likely to hedge lucrative opportunities for health-conscious food and beverage industries.

Some of the key players in the clean label starch are Ingredion Incorporated AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères S.A., Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Emsland Group, SMS Corporation, Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., MGP Ingredients, Inc., Lyckeby, Starch AB, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co., Ltd., and Blattmann Schweiz AG.

The food and beverage industry makes up the largest share of the clean starch market among animal feed, pharmaceuticals, construction, and clothing. The latest research reports show that 73% of the clean label starch is consumed in powdered form because of its high solubility and increased shelf life. Furthermore, the powder product is easier to ship to other regions than the liquid form.

The clean label starch market will continue to grow in Europe and North America as consumers there are more brand conscious and actively pursue clean eating habits. The recent hit with the coronavirus has made people in the developing countries conscious about their diet, but the developing countries still struggle to look past the premium price of clean label starch. Simply put, the cost of production impedes the growth of the clean label starch market.

