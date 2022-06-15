Clean Label Ingredients Market Worth USD 41,532.4 Million by 2030 at 17.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Clean Label Ingredients Market Size and Trends Analysis by Type (EST, Colorants, Preservatives, Flavors & Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages, Oils & Fats, Meat Products), And Region – Forecast Till 2030

New York, US, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Label Ingredients Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Clean Label Ingredients Market Information by Category, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 41,532.4 million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 17.56% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Clean label is a consumer-based term involving the development of a food product that is organic, natural, and free of preservatives or additives. Although most of the clean label ingredients are natural and organic, the food products that contain very few ingredients also form an important part of clean label ingredients.

Every product made using completely organic ingredients like plant-based, no synthetic mixing, no chemical addition, and natural is considered to be a clean label product.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 41,532.4 million

CAGR

17.56% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Application, Product, Indication, End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand For Natural Food Ingredients

Health Problem Associated With Artificial Food Additives

Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent firms in the clean label ingredients industry are:

  • Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Kerry Group PLC. (Republic Of Ireland)

  • Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K)

  • Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)

  • DuPont (U.S.)

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a massive impact on the worldwide market for clean label ingredients. The buying habits of the consumers have changed notably, with them being more cautious about the food products that they purchase. Healthy eating habits have become quite prevalent among consumers. The pandemic has also changed people’s perception of clean label products, throwing light on the importance of these products. Consumers are increasingly focusing on clean labels for out-of-home and at-home purchases; therefore, enhancing the application scope of clean label ingredients in a variety of food products.

The global market growth has been in response to the surging interest among consumers in understanding the types of ingredients used in foods and beverages. This could also be due to the rising health consciousness worldwide. Products that are free-from different toxic elements have become extremely popular and are therefore enjoying widespread availability in a mounting number of retail stores worldwide.

The heightened preference for transparent ingredients targeted at kids is pushing parents to go for clean-label ingredient-based food products.

Market Restraints:

The uneven use of novel food technologies in the larger market has been unfavorable. The low penetration rate of renowned brands in undeveloped countries would be a huge restraining factor for the worldwide market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s negative impact has led to a series of severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

However, there is a huge demand for functional food products with clean label ingredients among consumers. Several industries dependent on the clean label ingredients Industry have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. However, with the growth rate of the clean label ingredients market picking up along with the escalating demand for healthy, high-quality ingredients in foods, there will be a rise in lucrative opportunities in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types of clean label ingredients are colorants, emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickeners (EST), additives, flavor, and more. Out of these, the additive segment is the most widely preferred type of clean label ingredient owing to the reduced interest in toxic additives. Moreover, the heightened interest of the consumers in low-fat food products will enhance the demand for stabilizers, thickeners, and emulsifiers, in the coming years.

By Structure

The clean label ingredients market, with respect to structure, has been considered for fluid, dry, and others. Between these, the dry segment will secure the leading spot in the years to come.

By Application

The clean label ingredients industry, in terms of application, has been divided into Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Oils & Fats, Beverages, and others. The bakery and confectionaries segment is currently dominating the worldwide market on account of the high adoption of food additives in the bakery sector as it expands the freshness of the content.

Regional Insights

Europe is the market leader, with Germany as the biggest gainer. As the elderly populace in Germany consumes a higher number of nutritive products owing to mounting health concerns, the demand for specialty ingredients in fortified and functional beverages is significantly high. The Germany and Trade Invest (GATI) reveals that the consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are seeking confectioneries that contain low sugar, and are organic. Therefore, the preference for sustainable products with clean label ingredients is on the rise, which should favor the market in the country.

North America will garner considerable traction in the coming years, given the extensive demand for a variety of organic ingredients in the food & beverage sector. Some of the major macroeconomic reasons for the strong business growth are also the surge in internet penetration, high per-capita income and the subsequent increase in the demand for clean label ingredients.

The Asia Pacific market for clean label ingredients could anticipate the fastest growth between 2020 and 2027, thanks to the improving living standards of the people. Consumers are now more focused on checking the ingredient list of the items that they purchase. The escalating demand for convenience products with clean labels enhances the market position as well. China has become the most bankable market for clean label ingredients in the region. Renowned companies are focused on Asia Pacific to promote the advantages of clean label ingredients, considering the surging consumer interest in healthy eating habits. Their high awareness level of ingredients utilized in different food products also drives international brands to focus on the region. Additionally, the local food service providers in Asia Pacific, such as restaurants, are now more inclined toward the clean-label trend and are replacing artificial food additives, to cater to the heightened consumer demand. This will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on the APAC market in the future.

Related Reports:

Chocolate Beer Market Research Report: by Type (Chocolate Ale, Chocolate Lager, Chocolate Stouts and others) by Packaging Material (Glass, Paper, Metal and others), by Distribution Channel (on-premise and off-premise), and Region - Forecast till 2027

Asia Pacific Tortilla Market Report Information by Product Type (Tortilla Mix, Pre-Cooked Tortilla, Frozen Tortilla, Tortilla Chips), Source (Corn, Wheat), Claim (Gluten-Free, Low-carb), Distribution Channel (Store & Non-store) & Region - Forecast till 2027

Fruit Vinegar Market Information- by Source (Berries, Citrus Fruits, Drupes, Melons, Pomes, Tropical Fruits), by Form (Liquid & Gel), by Application (Food, Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care and others), by Distribution Channel (Store Based & Non Store Based) and Region -Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


