Clean Group Offers Office Cleaning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Australia based, Clean Group is pleased to announce that they continue to offer their professional cleaning services despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the company also now offers COVID-19 cleaning. They have received approval from the Department of Health to provide disinfecting and cleaning services against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a virus that can spread through coughing, sneezing, personal contact and similar methods. In order to keep guests and employees safe, it is important for offices to make sure that everything inside their premises is not hosting the virus. This requires the regular cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation of workplaces. Clean Group has a dedicated team of cleaners who have received special training in COVID-19 cleaning as well as the disinfection of common germs, bacteria and other viruses.

Clean Group does their best to completely disinfect and sanitise their client's property, including floors, doors, kitchens, bathrooms and more. The methods they use for COVID-19 cleaning are results-driven and effective. The virus can spread very quickly, so companies should not gamble with the health of their employees and guests. Those who want to keep their property safe can rely on Clean Group to provide top-quality COVID-19 cleaning services.

The company does not only provide COVID-19 cleaning, however. They also offer high-quality commercial cleaning, and they are equipped with the skills and equipment needed to provide the professional service that every client is looking for. For instance, their employees undergo background checks to ensure that they are trustworthy. Clean Group is also ahead of the curve in terms of the equipment that they use, compared to many other cleaning companies in the area, going so far as to use methods that prolong the effects of their cleaning efforts. In addition, they are fully licensed, bonded and insured to provide commercial cleaning services.

Moreover, Clean Group does their best to make sure that their cleaning services are as friendly to the environment as possible. The company believes that everyone shares the responsibility of preserving the planet. They understand the devastating effects of global warming so they have taken the necessary steps to becoming a ‘green company.' In fact, the cleaning products that they use are non-toxic and biodegradable. Clean Group prioritizes the usage of cleaning products that were produced organically and through sustainable methods. The company also uses as little water as possible during cleaning operations and avoids using chemicals that contain phosphates and other dangerous chemicals. Furthermore, they maintain their equipment well to prolong their longevity. Clean Group also invests in many green cleaning technologies (such as microfibre cleaning cloths and Imop floor scrubbers). These technologies help Clean Group reduce the use of strong chemicals, which leads to cleaner and greener services.

Allanah M. says in a testimonial featured on the Clean Group website, "If you need a one-stop cleaning solution that can do both the routine cleaning and some odd cleaning requests that can pop along the way, Clean Group is the best solution. I had my childcare flooded on one occasion, and I cannot imagine the stress that I had back then. Good thing that I have Clean Group as my regular cleaner. They called me and told me that they also do steam cleaning. They took my worries right there and then. We will have a long way to go, guys!"

Terry M. says in another featured testimonial, "I have been changing cleaners after cleaners. I lost faith in commercial cleaning and what it can do until I met Clean Group." The review continues, "It was all well handled from the first meeting to the actual cleaning. They have exceptional cleaners that work very hard to maintain consistency with their job. Now, I never worry about how my office will look like the following morning. I can sleep soundly knowing that Clean Group has my back, and they keep my office pretty and neat."

Those who are interested in Clean Group and their office cleaning services may visit the company's website for more details. Alternatively, clients may connect with Clean Group via social media to stay up to date with their news and announcements.

