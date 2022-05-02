How to clean your gross AirPods and headphones

Terry Baddoo
·3 min read

Ever since the days of the groundbreaking Sony Walkman, when disco ruled the Earth and phrases like "boogie-down," "cool beans," and "jive-talking" were a thing, people have loved to wear headphones. And while the term morphed into earbuds in the 1980s, we're still talking about the same thing, listening devices for an audience of one. Obviously, earbuds go in your ears, sometimes for hours at a time, and often when you're doing other things, from housework to working-out, to traveling. And all that sweat, hair, dead skin, dust, and ear wax that your ears can accumulate during your daily activities mean your earbuds get dirty!

How dirty are your earbuds?

Basically, your earbuds are party central for dirt, germs, and bacteria. In a study measuring the volume of microorganisms on various surfaces, the earbuds they tested averaged almost 120,000 CFU’s, which are Colony Forming Units. So, in layman’s terms, they were gross!

  • The study found that earbuds had 2,700 times the number of bacteria found on a kitchen cutting board.

  • 330 times more bacteria than a kitchen countertop.

  • 6 times more bacteria than a faucet

Of course, not all earbuds are created equal, and the level of contamination did vary with the design of the headphones. But the takeaway is that earbuds need cleaning, not least of all because dirty earbuds can lead to ear infections by literally forcing germs into your ear canal.

How to clean your earbuds

Ridding your earbuds of gunk and germs is a three-fold operation.

  • Hold your earbuds with the mesh side facing downwards. Then, with a small-headed, soft, dry toothbrush, brush the wire meshing gently to remove the visible debris, and try not to gag at what falls out.

  • Next, take a paperclip or some other thin tool, though not a pin, which might damage the earbuds, gently poke at the hard-to-get crevices to remove any remaining dirt. Grabbing the remnants of dirt using a multi-purpose adhesive like Blue Tack can also do the trick.

  • Lastly, sanitize your earbuds by wiping them with a soft cloth doused in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

And there you have it. Your earbuds are clean and fresh, and you’re ready to boogie down with your bad self.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to clean AirPods at home and similar earbuds, headphones

