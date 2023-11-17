Clean Energy Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$0.019 loss per share (vs US$0.034 loss in 3Q 2022)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.00m (up by US$3.96m from 3Q 2022).

Net loss: US$721.4k (loss narrowed by 18% from 3Q 2022).

US$0.019 loss per share (improved from US$0.034 loss in 3Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Clean Energy Technologies shares are up 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Clean Energy Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

