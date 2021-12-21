Clean Earth Named 2021 SEAL Award Winner for Successful Fullcircle™ Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program

The specialty waste processing Company earned the prestigious award within SEAL’s Environmental Initiatives Award category.

Clean Earth’s Fullcircle Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program is recognized for its impact on sustainable business practices.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announced today that it has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership (SEAL) Business Sustainability Awards for its ​​Fullcircle program, with earned recognition in the Environmental Initiatives category.

2021 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees included global brands such as Disneyland, General Motors, Salesforce and Samsung, judged by a panel of 10 sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) experts. SEAL is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through its notable award programs, including the business sustainability awards.

“It is an honor for our Fullcircle Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program to be recognized by SEAL for its steadfast commitment to the environment and sustainability, with our customer’s waste goals in mind,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “At a time when consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, we’re excited to continue the program’s momentum into the new year by making it easy for our customers to not only properly manage their difficult-to-treat waste, but also remain a trusted partner in their waste management journey.”

Fullcircle carefully and strategically analyzes waste at each source of generation, then offers solutions for recycling and beneficial reuse alternatives for the material. From initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between, the program aims to provide solutions that eliminate all the waste, recycle as much as possible, and build a scalable program for customers focused on zero waste.

Story continues

Fullcircle has proven recycling and beneficial reuse success including the following:

1 million pounds of bulk-making waste from one multinational consumer goods corporation was diverted from traditional disposal to organic compost.

1 million pounds of hand sanitizer unfit for retail sale was recycled for reuse as an energy source.

8 million pounds of soap-like non-viable byproduct was solutioned to an alternative use as an industrial cleaner.

10 million pounds of waste material converted to an engineered fuel solution.

To learn more about Clean Earth’s Fullcircle program, please click here or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



