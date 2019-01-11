Clean bill for Todd Gurley's knee sets up massive showdown against Cowboys run defense

This is where frustrating countless fantasy football managers pays off.

At least the Los Angeles Rams hope so.

After sitting since Week 15 with knee inflammation and taking a cautious practice approach through the team’s playoff bye, Rams running back Todd Gurley was a full participant during Thursday’s final warmup ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

McVay: Gurley ‘looks explosive’

“He looks like Todd,” head coach Sean McVay said Thursday. “He looks the explosive, great back that we’re accustomed to seeing. He’s feeling good. He’s had a great week of preparation. And we’re expecting him to be ready to go.”



That’s bad news for the Cowboys, but good news for neutral football fans.

Todd Gurley was a full participant at practice Thursday, setting up an elite matchup of strengths on Saturday. (Getty)

Gurley vs. Dallas run defense an elite matchup

Gurley against the stout Cowboys defense will be one of the prime matchups to watch on football’s biggest weekend.

The Cowboys were fourth in the league against the run this season, allowing 3.8 yards per attempt to opposing runners. They shut down Seattle’s league-best running game on wild-card weekend, holding the Seahawks 87 yards short of their 160-yard average.

Gurley, meanwhile, tallied 1,251 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games as arguably the most dangerous runner in the NFL.

So yeah. That should be fun to watch.

Gurley looked good on video

The Rams shared a video of Gurley high-stepping on Wednesday looking to assuage any lingering concerns about his knee.

“I was trying to get full speed, work on accelerating and decelerating,” Gurley said of the footage. “… I don’t have to keep getting tweets and Instagrams all day. They can just watch the video and see how my knee’s doing.”

We’re not doctors, but his knee looks pretty good there.

