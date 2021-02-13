How to clean the 4 big kitchen appliances in under 2 hours (it is possible)

Photo credit: izusek - Getty Images

Spring is on its way, so now is the perfect time to slip on your rubber gloves and tick those spring cleaning tasks off your to-do list.

Only got a couple of hours? From cleaning the fridge to scrubbing grime from the oven door, the team at Tombola have revealed four cleaning tasks you can do in under two hours. After new research found that over a quarter of Brits spend 470 days of their lifetime cleaning, they wanted to help Brits get their clean on using household staples such as baking soda and white vinegar.

Here's how to tackle four big cleaning job in just two hours:

1. Clean the fridge (20 minutes)

One of the most-used items in the house, your fridge can quickly harbour dirt, bacteria and food. To break down grease and grime, take a look at the simple ways you can give yours a clean using white vinegar...

1. First, remove the drawers and wash them separately with hot water and washing up liquid. If yours are made of glass and feel too cold to touch, the team advise to allow them to reach room temperature before running them under hot water to stop the glass from shattering.

2. Next, mix up a white vinegar and water solution and pour into a spray bottle.

3. Once you have done so, spray it in the fridge and drawers, focusing on any stained areas.

4. Wipe down the fridge with a clean cloth. Avoid using hot water as it will mean you need to leave the food out for longer before replacing. Once everything is clean, wait for it to dry and then put your contents back.

2. Clean the washing machine (1 hour)

When was the last time you gave your washing machine a deep clean? Like many other appliances, washing machines too won't function well if they haven't been cleaned. Take a look at the simple way you can give yours some TLC...

1. To clean the inside of the machine, remove any parts that you can clean separately – such as the soap tray.

2. In order to remove any residue in the tray use a cloth or small toothbrush to reach in between the gaps. If you cannot remove it, however, you can spray white vinegar on the stains and allow it to work its magic while you focus on other areas.

3. Next, pour a little white vinegar into the drum and set it on a high heat cycle. This will make sure there isn't any nastiness hidden in your drum.

4. Leave the door open to let your washing machine air dry and wipe down the front with a microfibre cloth. It will be as good as new!

3. Clean the tumble dryer (10 minutes)

It's easy to forget, but cleaning your tumble dryer will help to remove any dirt or debris. Not sure how? Take a look at the simple steps below...

1. First of all, make sure you turn yours off and clean around the drum area and external surfaces.

2. Next, remove the lint filter (you can locate this in your manual) and try to brush off the fluff with your finger. You can check to see if you can run the filter under warm water, which should help if you struggle to remove the fluff.

3. Vacuum around the filter to make sure you pick up any excess dust or fluff. A small handheld vacuum is best for a small job like this.

4. Finally, check the vent to ensure it's working in top condition. Always read the manual if you are unsure where to find parts.

4. Clean your oven (30 minutes)

Cleaning your oven regularly can help it to perform better, ensuring it retains its heat much more efficiently. To clean yours properly, all you need to do is...

1. Mix together white wine vinegar and baking soda until it has formed a thick paste. Spread this over the inside of your oven and around the glass door.

2. Leave it for around 30 minutes. For the best results, leave overnight.

3. Wipe clean and you'll have a sparkling clean oven.

