Clayton White counting on these super seniors to set pace for Gamecocks’ linebackers

South Carolina’s linebacker room has had its share of injuries in recent seasons. For the moment, it appears the Gamecocks might have some stability at the position.

Defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Clayton White will have two sixth-year players returning this season in Brad Johnson and Sherrod Greene — with some emerging depth behind them.

“For me, it’s been awesome because going into Year Two, those guys are two smart football players that understand our system,” White said.

Greene has had the least amount of luck with injuries, with both his 2020 and 2021 seasons ending early due to injuries. Johnson made the move to linebacker last season and started all 13 games last season at the position.

From a statistical standpoint, having those two veterans leading the way will be a big help if they can re-create past success.

Last season Johnson was second in tackles for the Gamecocks with 74 and was fourth in sacks with 2.5. Greene played in three games before going down with a serious right ankle injury, but managed to total seven tackles in that time.

Still, in Greene’s lone season of his college career in which he started every game, he put up numbers comparable to Johnson’s 2021 season. During Greene’s sophomore season in 2018, he totaled 73 tackles, which was second on the team behind eventual NFL draft pick TJ Brunson.

Johnson and Greene will also help provide an important voice when it comes to relaying White’s defensive scheme to the new incoming linebackers on the roster.

“It was easy for me to have them teach the young guys the defense this spring and this summer, and they relished in it; they did a great job,” White said. “So just from that standpoint, and just delegating that leadership to them, it’s only gonna make us better in the end.”

Younger guys such as Mo Kaba and Debo Williams got opportunities last year after Greene went down, making an impact during their time on the field. Kaba played in all 13 games and recorded 32 tackles at linebacker, Williams also played in all 13 games. Most of his impact came on special teams, with two punt blocks early in the season.

White said both Kaba and Williams have made “huge” steps and are going to be “fantastic football players.”

With a room seemingly loaded with talent, old and new, one thing that will be interesting to see going into fall camp and the beginning of the season will be how freshmen like Stone Blanton and Donovan Westmoreland fit into the rotation.

Both are highly regarded four-star recruits. While White is looking forward to seeing how they perform, any sense of playing time during the season isn’t set in stone.

“I think there’s gonna be a situation where those guys are gonna play sparingly at the beginning of the season, situationally and showcase their skills, and then just throw them in the fire at some point and see how they do,” White said.

Players report for South Carolina’s fall camp on Aug. 4, and practice is set to begin on Aug. 5.

South Carolina’s scholarship linebackers

Freshmen

Stone Blanton (6-2, 235)

Donovan Westmoreland (6-1, 228)

Sophomores

Darryle Ware (6-1, 228)

Debo Williams (6-1, 237)

Juniors

Bam Martin-Scott (6-2, 235)

Mohamed Kaba (6-2, 239)

Super Seniors

Sherrod Greene (6-1, 233)

Brad Johnson (6-2, 238)