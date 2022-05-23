Clayton man charged with trying to kill two 16-year-olds found shot Sunday night

A Clayton man is accused of shooting two teenagers taken to the hospital Sunday night, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to a home on Sequoia Drive in Clayton just after 10 p.m. Sunday and found two 16-year-olds who had been shot, according to a news release.

Both teens were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

Investigators charged 20-year-old Maynor Flores-Salinas of Clayton with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Flores-Salinas was arrested Monday with help from the Clayton Police Department, which was already investigating a shooting at a vape shop Sunday afternoon.

Flores-Salinas is being held in jail on $450,000 bail..

The Sheriff’s Office did not report what led to the shooting or provide any other details.