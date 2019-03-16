Clayton Kershaw injury update: Dodgers pitcher 'unlikely' to be ready for opening day

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is looking more and more questionable for opening day.

Kershaw has been dealing with shoulder inflammation this spring, though manager Dave Roberts has insisted Kershaw will remain the Dodgers' opening day starter. However, Roberts was less optimistic Friday when discussing the left-hander's status.

"It's unlikely," Roberts said of Kershaw's chances to start March 29, via ESPN. "Unlikely is fair. But I don't want to close the door, but it's more, obviously, when you look at the calendar, it's more unlikely."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kershaw was shut down indefinitely Feb. 22, but has since resumed throwing. ESPN notes Kershaw has thrown two bullpen sessions with his third scheduled for Monday.

MORE: Bryce Harper injury update: Phillies star day-to-day after negative X-rays

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw signed a three-year, $93 million extension in November to remain with the Dodgers. He posted a 2.73 ERA in 2018. Kershaw is 153-69 with a 2.39 ERA in 11 MLB seasons, all with the Dodgers.



