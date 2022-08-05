Clayton Kershaw's latest injury overshadows Dodgers' sweep of the Giants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mookie Betts
    Mookie Betts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Walker Buehler
    Walker Buehler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dustin May
    Dustin May
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Blake Treinen
    Blake Treinen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, foreground, reacts.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts as Giants third baseman rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw knew right away that something was wrong.

Before the start of the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park, Kershaw was throwing warm-up pitches when he said he “felt something kind of lock up” in his lower back.

It was an immediate red flag for a left-hander with a history of back problems, including a month-long absence earlier this season because of SI joint inflammation that caused lower back pain.

Kershaw tried to throw another warm-up pitch, but was clearly still in discomfort.

He motioned for a trainer, uttered “It’s my back” as he walked off the mound, then made his way slowly to the dugout, appearing to grimace as he disappeared down the tunnel to the clubhouse.

The Dodgers still went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday, completing their first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977 to finish 7-1 on a two-city trip.

But Kershaw’s injury — which the team described as low back pain — overshadowed it all, dealing an already banged-up pitching staff another potential blow to one of its most important starters.

“Hard to tell right now,” Kershaw said of his injury. “We’ll see more tomorrow. Just more back stuff.”

How frustrated was the 34-year-old veteran?

“A fair amount,” he said with a sigh.

Kershaw’s back has been troublesome for years, leading to injured list stints in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

It was back pain following a cross-country flight in May that triggered Kershaw’s month-long injured list stint earlier this season.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will get “a slew of tests” Friday in Los Angeles.

While Roberts wasn’t sure of the severity of this injury, or whether Kershaw will have to go on the injured list, he acknowledged there was some concern “given it’s his back, which has been problematic at times.”

“We just won’t know more until we get some tests,” Roberts added.

Kershaw’s early exit — which followed four strong innings in which he’d given up his only two runs (one of which was unearned) on a two-run home run to J.D. Davis in the second inning — also came two days after a trade deadline that saw the Dodgers (72-33) stay relatively quiet.

With inflated prices for many stars, especially top-of-the-market starting pitchers, the team gave up its pursuit of several potential trade targets.

Instead, they made only one pitching addition in middle reliever Chris Martin. And they banked on their hope that, as other injured pitchers such as Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Blake Treinen get healthy down the stretch, their staff would solidify itself as a championship-caliber collection.

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches against the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches against the San Francisco Giants. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Any long-term absence to Kershaw would put a major kink in those plans, with the start of the playoffs a little more than two months away.

“Certainly the calendar is not on our side,” Roberts said. “But we’ll see after tomorrow, after the results, the tests, and also see how he feels.”

Added Kershaw: “Hopefully, I don’t wake up too bad.”

Kershaw’s back wasn’t the only thing to flare up Thursday.

With the Dodgers leading 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Giants reliever Jarlín García twice mimicked the Dodgers’ head-tap celebration — in which their hitters tap their helmet with a closed fist after getting a hit.

García first did it after striking out Cody Bellinger. When James Outman was rung up for the third out in the next at-bat, García not only did it again, but also pointed at Mookie Betts in the on-deck circle.

Betts said postgame he hadn’t said anything to García during the at-bat, but started walking toward the pitcher after the inning ended.

“I just said, what’s your problem?” said Betts, whose three-run home run in the fourth inning had given the Dodgers the lead. “I don’t know. I was just standing on deck. You have to ask him, I have no idea.”

In the ensuing back-and-forth, García was ejected, as was Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who got into a heated argument with first base umpire Phil Cuzzi.

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler reacts toward the umpire crew after being ejected.
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, reacts toward the umpire crew after being ejected during the sixth inning in San Francisco on Thursday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

“At the time of the game and the score of the game and the inning, it didn't really make a lot of sense to a lot of us,” said Trea Turner, whose fandom of the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” was the origin of the Dodgers’ head-tap routine, which copies a scene from the film.

Roberts said he was surprised by García’s antics, noting almost every team has some hit celebration.

“Mookie is a guy that does everything the right way and has never had any intention to show any opponent up,” Roberts said. “He was taken aback. He was shocked. As was I.”

Betts said he had no prior history with García, other than facing him at the plate.

“I guess he felt a certain way,” Betts said, more fired up during his postgame scrum than usual. “I don’t know. You have to ask him.”

García told reporters he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful. Kapler, however, conceded his player “probably crossed the line in that situation.”

Nonetheless, it wasn’t long before the Dodgers were head-tapping again, when Turner hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh that helped put the game out of reach.

As Turner rounded third base — right in front of the Giants' dugout — he banged his helmet with his fist.

The Dodgers dugout erupted in an exaggerated version of the celebration, as well, a response Betts said "for sure" had extra motivation behind it.

“You started it," he said. "I’m not going to back down at that point. I’m not going to run away from it. I’m not going to encourage it, but I’m not going to run away.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gigi Hadid Announces New Clothing Line Guest in Residence: 'Been Workin' on Something'

    Hadid gave followers a sneak peek at her new project in a series of photos posted to Instagram Thursday

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • After 2nd major title, Brooke Henderson can build on Canadian sports legacy at British Open

    When Brooke Henderson won the Evian Championship in July, her place in Canadian golf lore was cemented. The 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., became the first Canadian pro golfer to ever win multiple majors. Henderson's first major title came at the Women's PGA Championship in 2016, when she was just 18 years old. She owns 10 other career tour wins, including at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June. Her 12 total titles are more than any Canadian pro golfer in history. She's twice competed at the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri