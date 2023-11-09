Advertisement

Clay Collard calls Nate Diaz’s boxing ‘dog sh*t,’ would love to enter ring again if money is right

Farah Hannoun and MMA Junkie Radio
Clay Collard would love to box Nate Diaz.

Collard has boxed 18 times as a professional, amassing a 9-6-3 record. He hasn’t entered the ring since December 2021 but would be open to it with the right opportunity. Collard ripped Diaz for his performance against Jake Paul, where the Stockton superstar lost a unanimous decision this past August in what was his boxing debut. Collard is open to boxing Diaz, then meeting him in the cage.

“If the money is right, I would love to box again,” Collard told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’ve been talking a little bit of sh*t on Jake Paul on Twitter and stuff like that hoping to beat him up. Nate Diaz’s boxing looked like dog sh*t in my opinion. So yeah, I’d like to box. I like boxing. I’m good at boxing. … F*ck Nate Diaz.

“He might have a little bit bigger name than me, but his boxing is f*cking dog sh*t. So I’ll fight him in boxing, turn around and fight in the smart cage. I’ll get to put on a little weight. He’s a little bit bigger than me, so I’ll lift a little bit, get to eat going on the scale, but yeah, I would love that. Line it up. I’m hoping to tell enough people they start talking enough they’ll just do it.”

First Collard (24-10-1) will look to win his first $1 million lightweight title when he meets Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) at 2023 PFL Championships on Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The event streams live on ESPN+ PPV.

Collard is coming off a barnburner against ex-UFC fighter Shane Burgos and dubbed himself as the most exciting fighter in the PFL.

“I’m for sure the most exciting fighter in the PFL,” Collard said. “I think that’s a given. I think I’m one of the most exciting fighters in the world, so it’s something I am proud of.”

