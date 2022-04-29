This Clay Cleanser Is So Popular, It's Already Sold Out Twice This Year

Cirrcell Clay Wash

Clay-based formulas have quickly become all the rage for their purifying benefits; you'll find the detoxifying ingredient in anything from armpit masks to hair conditioners. Those with acne-prone skin can especially utilize the oil-absorbing properties clay treatments have to offer — and one option is so popular, it can hardly stay in stock.

The Geothermal Clay Cleanser from Circcell has already sold out twice this year for its ability to effectively lift away makeup, dirt, and oil from the skin without leaving it tight and dry. While geothermal Arctic clay is the star ingredient, the cleanser is also composed of half-oil; meadowfoam seed oil and almond oil maintain the skin's moisture barrier during every wash and ensure the complexion stays hydrated.

While it can be used both morning and night to solely cleanse the face — the fresh spearmint provides an invigorating feel and scent that wakes up the senses — the formula also acts as both a facial mask and spot treatment. For a more thorough detox, simply apply a generous amount across the skin or on top of breakouts for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing away.

The changes it brings to stressed-out complexions are numerous, according to shoppers. The 3-in-1 product has won over reviewers who claim it's rid their skin of redness and left their face consistently smooth and hydrated.

Even those with less resilient skin love it: "I have sensitive skin and lots of things make my skin burn, but this didn't," wrote one person, while a separate reviewer says it helped pave the way for the next step in their routine: "I see that it does help bring impurities closer to the surface so I can exfoliate after!"

"My complexion used to get oily by the end of the day. After a few days of using the [cleanser] I began to notice that my skin was still balanced at bedtime," said another, who claims even their husband now uses it. "He has stopped having a shinier forehead at the end of the day."

Plenty more positive remarks were left in the reviews section: "I want to buy a case and share this cleanser with all of my friends," said one. "It literally takes off all your makeup and leaves no residue behind," wrote a second, while a third said the wash "has done wonders for balancing oil and not overdrying."

There's no telling when the Circcell Geothermal Clay Cleanser may sell out for a third time. Add it to your regimen for $48 before it does, alongside other bestsellers from the brand.