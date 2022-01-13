For Clay Aiken to win in NC, he’ll have to get past this crowd of Democrats

Danielle Battaglia
·5 min read

Former “American Idol” contestant Clay Aiken brought a North Carolina congressional district the attention it deserves.

On Monday, all eyes went to the 6th Congressional District as Aiken launched his bid for the Democratic nomination in the state’s May 17 primary.

And while many of those taking notice, especially pop culture lovers, probably were tuning into this race for the first time, it had already become one of the most interesting in the state.

Besides Aiken, who says he wants to be the first out LGBTQ member of Congress from the South, the Democratic candidates include two state senators, and trailblazers including the first Muslim woman elected to public office in North Carolina and the first Black woman elected to the Orange County commissioners.

North Carolina’s congressional district map, released in November, is tied up in the courts under allegations that state lawmakers violated the state constitution by gerrymandering the districts in favor of Republicans.

Because of that, filing for candidates has been delayed until Feb. 24, candidates don’t fully trust that the current map won’t change and that could lead to district switches at any time before filing ends on March 4.

The 6th Congressional District has already drawn a crowd because of its deeply Democratic set of voters and the fact that an incumbent isn’t seeking reelection. The seat is currently held by Rep. David Price, who announced his retirement.

Here’s who else is running.

First, the Democrats.

Clay Aiken

Age: 43

Occupation: Singer, television personality, actor and activist

Party: Democrat

Aiken is best known for being the runner-up on “American Idol” in 2003. He is a Raleigh native making his second run for Congress. He lost in 2014 against Rep. Renee Ellmers.

Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House.
Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House.

Valerie Foushee

Age: 65

Occupation: State senator

Party: Democrat

Foushee is an Orange County native who worked at the Chapel Hill Police Department and volunteered at her children’s school. Her volunteer work launched her into more than 20 years in public service including the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Board, the Orange County Board of Commissioners and the N.C. House and Senate. She made history by becoming the first Black woman elected to the commissioners.

State Senator Wiley Nickel of Wake County speaks against SB 105, outlining details in the state budget he is against. Nickel was one of seven senators to vote against the budget bill on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C.
State Senator Wiley Nickel of Wake County speaks against SB 105, outlining details in the state budget he is against. Nickel was one of seven senators to vote against the budget bill on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C.

Wiley Nickel

Age: 46

Occupation: State senator and criminal defense attorney

Party: Democrat

Nickel came to North Carolina in 2009 and lives in Cary. He was on former Vice President Al Gore’s national advance team between 1996 and 2001. He lost a 2006 bid for state Senate in California before he worked on former President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008 and joined Obama’s national advance team between 2008 and 2011. Obama endorsed Nickel’s campaign for state Senate in 2018. Nickel won that election and is serving in his second term.

Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, middle, Mayor Steve Schewel, right, and City Council member Javiera Caballero, left, listen to speakers during a press conference about Afghan refugee resettlement outside City Hall in Durham, N.C. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, middle, Mayor Steve Schewel, right, and City Council member Javiera Caballero, left, listen to speakers during a press conference about Afghan refugee resettlement outside City Hall in Durham, N.C. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Nida Allam

Age: 28

Occupation: Durham County commissioner

Party: Democrat

Allam made history in 2020 by becoming the first Muslim woman elected to public office in North Carolina when she was elected to the Durham County Board of Commissioners. Allam made the choice to enter politics after the 2015 murder of her best friend and two others that some saw as an anti-Muslim hate crime. She worked on various campaigns including that of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders before she launched her own campaign.

Nathan Click

Age: 40

Occupation: Co-founder of a commercial financing company.

Party: Democrat

Click grew up in Winston-Salem, attended N.C. A&T State University and Oklahoma City University. He’s a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Operations New Dawn and Enduring Freedom. He then went on to create his own business that helps small- and medium-sized businesses and real estate investors with commercial financing.

Ashley Ward

Occupation: Climate health expert

Party: Democrat

Ward’s ancestors moved to Durham in the 1940s to work in tobacco factories. She met her husband at a community college and he encouraged her at 30 years old to attend a four-year college. She did, and has gone on to get her doctorate. She now works as a climate health researcher.

Richard Watkins

Age: 36

Occupation: Virologist

Party: Democrat

Watkins lives in Durham, was raised in Greensboro, attended Fayetteville State University and received a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill in microbiology and immunology, specializing in virology. He founded The Science Policy Action Network, Inc. (SPAN), which is meant to fill the gap between scientific advancements and stakeholders.

Several Republicans are also running in the heavily Democratic district.

Mahesh ‘Max’ Ganorkar

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Party: Republican

Ganorkar immigrated to the United States from India and lives in Pittsboro. He said he chose to run in the 6th Congressional District, despite living outside the district, because of its large population of immigrants and in attempt to flip a blue district red. Ganorkar loves to design houses.

Courtney Geels

Occupation: Emergency room nurse

Party: Republican

Geels lives in Durham and works in Wake County as an emergency room nurse. She is a first-time candidate who wants to be an advocate for her patients, small businesses and her community in Congress.

Robert Thomas

Occupation: Attorney and commercial real estate appraiser

Party: Republican

Thomas is a Durham resident making his second run to represent North Carolina in Congress. He ran in 2020 against Price but lost.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome

On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics on Monday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Smith predicts 'better days' for Falcons after 7-10 finish

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have made dramatic progress in close games. The next challenge is to create more tight finishes. And wins. The Falcons (7-10) capped their fourth consecutive losing season with Sunday's 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. First-year coach Arthur Smith didn't realize his goal of taking Atlanta to its first playoff berth since 2017, but he said the Falcons' future is promising. “We scrapped. We clawed,” Smith said. “We feel like we have a good foundation and be

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound