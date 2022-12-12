Clay Aiken to take stage in Cary this spring. Guess which ‘Idol’ alum will be with him.

Raleigh native Clay Aiken is heading to a Triangle stage this spring.

On Monday, Aiken announced his upcoming tour with Ruben Studdard. The two gained national attention as the final two in the second season of “American Idol” in 2003, with Studdard taking first place.

Since then, the two have performed together on and off.

Now, the duo is set to kick off the benefit season at the Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary this spring.

“Twenty: The Tour with Ruben Studdard” will be in Cary on April 29, 2023.

Aiken and Studdard’s performance will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a nonprofit named after the legendary N.C. State Basketball Coach Kay Yow. The proceeds will support ongoing research on cancers typically affecting women.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 through etix.