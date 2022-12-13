Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Announce 20th Anniversary Tour During Christmas Duet on The View

Glenn Garner
·2 min read

Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard are hitting the road together again.

The American Idol alums announced Twenty, a 20th anniversary commemorating their 2003 run on the singing competition show's sophomore season, after they performed Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas" on Monday's episode of The View.

"We're getting old, Ruben. We are about to celebrate our 20th anniversary from the year we were on Idol," Aiken, 44, said. "And so, Ruben and I are hitting the road together with a 20th-anniversary tour, all across the country throughout the year."

RELATED: See Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Slip Back Into Their 'American Idol' Gear, 15 Years Later

He added: "We're starting out this spring, and we're gonna be celebrating the last 20 years since we did Idol, and the music we've gotten to make and the friendships we've gotten to make along the way."

Studdard, 44, followed up the announcement with a promo image and some tour dates on his Instagram. "@clayaiken & I are hitting the road this Spring, twenty years after our debuts on American Idol. Join us for the first leg of Twenty | The Tour," he wrote.

Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard Reunion Tour
Kicking off Wednesday, April 12 in Troy, New York, the 24-date tour wraps up Tuesday, May 16 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

A week later, the duo will perform live on the American Idol season 21 finale, two decades to the date since Studdard won season 2 on May 21, 2003 finale, during which Aiken came in second.

Aiken previously paid tribute to Studdard and their 20-year friendship earlier this month, sharing a series of throwback photos from over the years and thanking the show for giving him "one of the greatest friendships of my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Reveal They Almost Shot a 'Honeymooners' Remake Post-Idol

"We don't get to choose our family. Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives," he wrote in the caption. "I've got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003."

The American Idol season 21 finale airs Sunday, May 21 on Fox.

