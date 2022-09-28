Claws up for Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman is coming back for 'Deadpool 3'

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are ready to take their Twitter rivalry to the next level.

In a video shared online Tuesday, Reynolds, who has played Deadpool in the eponymous film series since 2016, shared an update about its upcoming third film — and revealed it will feature a special guest hero.

"We've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds says in the video while sitting on a couch. "I've had to really search my soul on this one."

The video then cuts to various clips of Reynolds appearing deep in thought. He wanders among trees, tosses a tennis ball, sits at a typewriter, performs a bench press, pours a mug full of his Aviation gin and reads on the toilet.

"His first appearance in the (Marvel Cinematic Universe) obviously has to feel special," Reynolds says in voice over. "We need to stay true to the character, find motivation, depth, meaning. Every 'Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside."

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are ready to take their playful rivalry to the next level.
Unfortunately for Reynolds, digging deep is easier said than done.

"And I have nothing," he says. "It's completely empty up here, and terrifying."

Well, not totally empty.

"We did have one idea," Reynolds adds, before addressing a man walking up the stairs behind him.

"Hey, Hugh," he says. "Did you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

"Sure, Ryan," Jackman replies.

Jackman and Reynolds have been playful frenemies on Twitter, where they've zinged each other over the years about their respective superheroes.

Jackman has played Wolverine in the "X-Men" franchise for over 20 years in numerous films, from 2000's "X-Men" to 2017's "Logan." Reynolds also starred alongside Jackman in the 2009 film "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

No other details are known yet about the third "Deadpool" film, other than its arrival date: Sept. 6, 2024.

"Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one," Reynolds wrote on Twitter, along with the video.

Jackman also shared the video, writing in his own tweet, "Yeah, sure."

Hours after the video dropped, "Wolverine" became the top trending topic on Twitter, with fans squealing about the crossover.

"Me: the MCU is kinda boring now and I’m losing interest," wrote @TheQuiver_. "*Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3* Also me: Maybe the MCU isn’t all bad"

"I'm actually excited," wrote @KaiserNeko. "While Logan was the perfect sendoff, I... would just love to see a Wolverine and Deadpool movie. And it's happening."

"I’m crying tears of JOY & HAPPINESS!!!" wrote @fantastic_talks.

