Strictly's Claudia Winkleman says seeing her dance will make you 'physically sick'

Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman has said the fans who want to see her swap co-hosting duties for sequins and stilettos would soon change their minds if they saw her on the dance floor.

The popular 48-year-old, who presents the show with Tess Daly, explained in great detail why fans who would like to see her moves might regret it.

Asked in a recent interview with The Sun if she would consider one day being a dancer on the show she responded in a typically self-deprecating manner.

“You haven’t seen me dance, but if you did you would be physically sick. I don’t know. Never say never,” she shared.

Though her place as co-host looks nailed on for some time to come, Winkleman is open about her internal monologue regularly trying to convince herself she will be sacked any moment.

She added: “Every day I am waiting for the phone call to say, ‘Dude, we made a mistake’. I have been too lucky, right?”

Winkleman has spoken often of her Imposter Syndrome, which sees sufferers doubting their accomplishments and worrying about being exposed as a fraud.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last month she said: “I’m waiting for somebody to tap me on the shoulder and go, ‘Oh, sorry, we’ve got this all wrong, you are not allowed to go in again, we’ve got Rylan instead,’ but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Imposter syndrome is incredibly useful.”

Despite the condition, Winkleman has cemented her place as one of the UK’s favourite presenters since taking over the Strictly role from TV legend Bruce Forsyth.

She is currently promoting her first book, Quite, which gives readers an insight into how Winkleman sees the world, which she describes as her “rambling on about black coats and melted cheese”.

Quite, is available to buy now.