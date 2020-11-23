Claudia Winkleman replaces Graham Norton at Radio 2 - and moves back up BBC rich list

Claudia Winkleman - John Stillwell/PA

Claudia Winkleman is to replace Graham Norton as presenter of Radio 2’s Saturday morning show, propelling her up the BBC rich list.

Norton announced last week that he was quitting the show and moving to Virgin Radio.

Winkleman takes over in February. She said: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “As Claudia is one of the UK’s best-loved entertainers and a firm favourite with our listeners, I’m over the moon that she’ll be bringing her enormous warmth and wit to Saturday mornings on Radio 2.”

Winkleman earned £365,000-369,999 last year for her two-hour Sunday night show on Radio 2, plus fees for various television appearances - although the figure excludes her salary for Strictly Come Dancing, which is hidden as it is paid via the BBC’s commercial arm.

Moving to the Saturday morning show will bring with it a substantial pay rise, as the slot is higher profile and the programme runs for three hours.

According to the BBC's most recent annual report, Winkleman was the 13th highest paid presenter at the corporation without including her Strictly fee.