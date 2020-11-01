Claudia Winkleman makes quip about Strictly's uncertain future as second lockdown looms

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman appeared to reference the UK's new lockdown guidelines during the live show.

The latest episode of the BBC competition was broadcast immediately after Boris Johnson's broadcast, which saw him announce a full four-week lockdown from Thursday (5 November).

Most of the restrictions are familiar from the first national shutdown in March, but there will be some differences.

However, many were left wondering whether certain live television shows, including Strictly, would be able to proceed considering the strict regulations.

Winkleman was clearly one of these people. After judge Craig Revel Horwood gave mixed feedback about Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing's performance with his dance partner Karen Hauer, Winkleman tried to jokily wrap the series up by giving him the glitterball trophy prematurely.

“I think [Craig] loved it, he really loved it” Laing said.

Winkleman then replied: ‘I think you should prepare yourself for a 10," to which Jamie asked: "Are we winning?"

It was here when the co-presenter seemed to reference the new lockdown rules, stating: "Of course, you’re winning, give him the Glitterball! Let’s all go, night-night – we might have to anyway."

Tonight's episode will see the first celebrity voted off the show. It will begin on BBC One at 7.15pm.

