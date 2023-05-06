Claudia Winkleman jokes that the Coronation is like ‘Tory Christmas’ for Telegraph readers

Claudia Winkleman joked with Jack Whitehall about the Coronation being like 'Tory Christmas' - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Claudia Winkleman has joked that the Coronation is like “Tory Christmas” for Telegraph readers.

The presenter was chatting on her Radio 2 show to Jack Whitehall, the comedian, who revealed that his mother, Hilary, has been camped out in The Mall since Tuesday.

Whitehall said that his father, Michael, had chosen to stay at home but would be following the Coronation avidly on television.

“He’s just at home reading The Telegraph. He’s very excited about this as well, because you know the Coronation is like Tory Glastonbury,” he joked.

Winkleman chimed in: “Tory Christmas!”

Speaking about his mother, Whitehall said: “My mum camped out on The Mall and is down there right now. She’s been there for three days.

“It’s insane. She’s there with a load of people I don’t think she’s ever met before.

“She’s prepared for everything, my mum. There’ll be lots of food and snacks and she’ll be catering the whole thing for everyone. She always comes prepared.

“She is genuinely a royal enthusiast. I think it’s because she made a promise to one of her friends, like, 40 years ago that they’d go to the Coronation, so there is one of her friends there.”

He added that he saw her on news coverage earlier in the week, adding: “She didn’t need to get there that early but I think that’s just because she’s been exposed to my father’s personality for so long that she’d rather sit next to a tree.”