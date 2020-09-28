Labour MP Claudia Webbe Charged With Harassment, Says CPS

Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, has been charged with an offence of harassment against one female, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Webbe will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 11.

She is accused of carrying out the harassment between September 1 2018 and April 26 this year.

In a statement on Monday, Jenny Hopkins of the CPS, said: “The CPS has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female.

“The CPS made the decision after receiving a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

“Criminal proceedings against Ms Webbe are now active and she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

