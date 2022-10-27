Claudia Schiffer: ‘My English sense of humour gets me into trouble – Germans don’t understand sarcasm’

Kate Bussmann
·9 min read
Schiffer's life changed when she was spotted by a model scout in a nightclub aged 17 - Erik Torstensson
Schiffer's life changed when she was spotted by a model scout in a nightclub aged 17 - Erik Torstensson

Filed neatly behind the doors of Claudia Schiffer’s vast walk-in wardrobe is one of the most enviable fashion archives in the world. ‘Archive’ might sound a little grand, but if she chose to, the 52-year-old original supermodel could easily fill a wing of the V&A.

For someone who insists that she’s ‘not given to nostalgia – it can prevent you from moving forward,’ Schiffer is as sentimental as they come. ‘My truly precious pieces are all connected with a story or a moment in time,’ she tells me, reeling off a list of her most treasured fashion possessions.

As you’d expect of the one-time muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld, there’s plenty of Chanel, including a hand-painted bag given to her by the designer (‘because I was admiring it so much at the fitting’). There’s a metallic lilac Versace mini in which she was photographed by Richard Avedon, an image that featured on the cover of Captivate!, her 2021 book celebrating ’90s fashion photography.

There’s her bespoke Valentino wedding dress (she and her film director husband Matthew Vaughn recently celebrated their 20th anniversary), an Azzedine Alaïa dress embroidered with the message ‘my heart belongs to daddy’, and a button-through, pearl-embellished Balmain gown worn to the premiere of Vaughn’s most recent film, The King’s Man, on which she was an executive producer.

Schiffer backstage in Paris with Karl Lagerfeld, 1994 - Mario Testino
Schiffer backstage in Paris with Karl Lagerfeld, 1994 - Mario Testino

It is all tidy in the extreme, neatly folded and colour-coordinated, organised with the precision and care of a museum curator. ‘I’m a Virgo, and I’m also German,’ she laughs. That said, there’s nothing precious in the way she talks about fashion, rather an infectious, almost girlish joy. She is even relaxed about her 17-year-old daughter Clementine ‘nicking’ her Chanel dresses: ‘She wears my old things mixed with new brands. Clemmie always says that to her it’s like going thrifting in the most fabulous vintage shop for free; I adore the nostalgia I feel when I see her wearing something.’

But it’s not just those red-carpet pieces that Schiffer treasures. A sizeable section is devoted purely to denim – shirts, bags and an awful lot of jeans. It was, after all, a denim brand that launched her career in 1989, when she shot a Guess Jeans campaign with fellow German Ellen von Unwerth, and denim is the reason we’re talking today. This week sees the release of her second collaboration with Frame, a micro collection of six trophy jumpers and two styles of jeans.

‘I feel very “me” and at ease in denim – a pair of jeans with a great jumper, that’s my winter uniform,’ says Schiffer, who has been a fan of the brand since its launch in 2012. The first collaboration came about after a chance meeting with Frame’s co-founder Erik Torstensson when on holiday in Thailand a few years ago. ‘We bumped into him and his partner Natalie [Massenet, founder of Net-a-Porter], whom we already knew, and just all got on so well.’

Together they created two limited-edition denim styles in aid of Unicef, for which Schiffer has been an ambassador since 1997. This new collection began with a conversation about her love of knitwear: the Fair Isle, she says, is ‘the hero piece – it works with everything from corduroy to silk midi-skirts’, while the cropped chunky cable turtleneck ‘borrowed its DNA from a vintage sweater I’ve worn for years’.

Much of the inspiration for the new collection lies in Schiffer's affection for vintage items - Erik Torstensson
Much of the inspiration for the new collection lies in Schiffer's affection for vintage items - Erik Torstensson

‘I was amazed how quick, thorough and precise she was – about how open the knit was, the fit and feel,’ says Torstensson. ‘The final samples only came in on the day of the shoot with her in London and I was pleasantly surprised – she really found that last 10 per cent, to give it a little bit of a fashion edge.’ Far less surprising was how much of a professional she was to shoot. ‘Oh, the dream!’ he says. ‘It was so easy, we finished two hours early. There would be a bit of chitchat about our kids, and then when I raised the camera she would go into pro mode, so focused, like, “Here’s 30 poses.” She’s extraordinary.’

Perhaps the most spectacular piece in Schiffer’s wardrobe is a relatively recent addition, and something that is as far from her off-duty wardrobe as you can get: an intricately knitted Yves Klein-blue dress given to her by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for her 50th birthday.

Unfortunately, she’s yet to throw a party befitting such extravagant wearable art – that milestone was celebrated in lockdown, with a ‘German-inspired’ dinner, marble cake and passion-fruit martinis, and ‘just the five Vaughns at the dinner table’: Matthew, and their children Caspar, 19, Clementine, 17, and Cosima, 12. In term time, the family home is on the Northamptonshire-Oxfordshire border, and they spend the holidays at their 14-bedroom Tudor manor house on 530 acres in Suffolk, where they had their wedding.

Schiffer in an intricately knitted Yves Klein-blue dress given to her by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for her 50th birthday - Lucie McCullin
Schiffer in an intricately knitted Yves Klein-blue dress given to her by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for her 50th birthday - Lucie McCullin

The couple have an impressive collection of modern art, including an Andy Warhol which Schiffer bought 10 years into her career, and an Ed Ruscha painting commissioned by Vaughn when he proposed: ‘Marry Me,’ it says; there is a partner piece, which she commissioned in response, that simply says ‘Yes’. ‘We’re a team – we escape the craziness of fashion and film and put all our efforts into raising a family,’ she says today. ‘We love the same things and have the same interests so never run out of things to do together.’

The couple are extremely private, choosing to keep their children out of the limelight – Schiffer posted a rare picture of Clementine on her Instagram last year on her birthday. Asked if she would encourage them to model if they wanted to, as Kaia Gerber followed her mother Cindy Crawford and Lila has followed Kate Moss, Schiffer insists ‘it’s up to them. We’d always encourage our children to follow their dreams. We’ve consciously tried to give them as normal a childhood as possible. Having me as their mum is a double-edged sword – they can learn from my experiences, but they’ll be under more scrutiny.’

'We’re a team – we escape the craziness of fashion and film and put all our efforts into raising a family,' says Schiffer of her relationship with Matthew Vaughn - Erik Torstensson
'We’re a team – we escape the craziness of fashion and film and put all our efforts into raising a family,' says Schiffer of her relationship with Matthew Vaughn - Erik Torstensson

Growing up near Düsseldorf, modelling was never in Schiffer’s plan. Until she was spotted by a model scout in a nightclub aged 17, she intended to follow her father into the law. Instead, she soon found herself ‘mucking around’ in Paris on a shoot with von Unwerth, who went on to shoot the Guess campaign (the black bustier in the pictures is stashed somewhere in that archive). At 20, she made her runway debut for Chanel – ‘the pivotal moment in my career that transformed me from a shy teenager into a supermodel’ – and soon, she and the other supers were world-famous.

To her, the difference between the supermodels of the ’90s and the model stars of previous decades such as Twiggy and Iman was that they ‘traversed the boundaries’ between runway, commercial and editorial.

‘We walked the runway, featured in campaigns and on the covers of magazines, but we were also invited on to talk shows, to appear in films and on TV, we made records, started themed restaurants, whatever we wanted we made happen. We got to a stage where together we were eclipsing the brands we worked for, and I don’t think that will ever happen again.’

Schiffer with Erik Torstensson, founder of Frame and collaborator on an upcoming colleciton - Erik Torstensson
Schiffer with Erik Torstensson, founder of Frame and collaborator on an upcoming colleciton - Erik Torstensson

If Linda was the cool one, Helena the boho creative, Christy the brainy yogi, and Naomi the rebel, then Claudia was always the good girl. That slightly toothy grin made her seem all the more wholesome, running counter to her Bardot-bombshell looks. Her first major brand extension, after all, was a series of fitness videos.

What no one could have predicted, back when she and the other supers first found global fame, was the longevity of their careers. ‘I’m lucky enough to be working in an era that sees no “ageing out”,’ she nods. ‘Before the ’90s, a model’s career would rarely last past her 30s and there was a constant turnover of faces. With the supermodels, careers started to last longer as we became powerful brands in our own right. Models now are working well into their 40s, 50s and beyond.’

Not all of her peers have had such a positive experience, however. Last year, Linda Evangelista revealed the devastating results of her CoolSculpting procedure, which she says left her body and face ‘brutally disfigured’. ‘I feel deeply for Linda and admire her strength for speaking out about the pain she’s endured,’ says Schiffer, adding that it was ‘so wonderful’ to see her on the September cover of British Vogue.

Schiffer has a developed a liking for British confectionary - Erik Torstensson
Schiffer has a developed a liking for British confectionary - Erik Torstensson

Nonetheless, the ever-increasing visibility of women in their 40s and beyond is, she insists, ‘a culture shift in representation’. But she also believes that as much as it’s driven by the current demand for diversity it’s also simple ‘commercial sense – successful women in their 40s and 50s are buying luxury, investing in fashion, fine jewellery and self-care’.

For Schiffer, wellness has always been paramount: in early interviews promoting her fitness videos, she talked about exercising for three to four hours a day. Today, she prefers walking, reformer Pilates and Barrecore; she avoids dairy and wheat, and loves to ski. Chocolate is a treat, one of her favourites being, bafflingly, Cadbury’s Buttons – like many an expat, she’s gone even more native than the natives. ‘I love English chocolate, Marmite and crisps. I’ve even picked up an English sense of humour, which has got me into trouble with my German friends who don’t understand British sarcasm,’ she laughs. Schiffer in trouble with anyone? Somehow, that seems very hard to believe.

Frame x Claudia Schiffer is available from 3 November exclusively at Frame stores, frame-store.com and Matches Fashion

Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner