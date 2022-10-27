Claudia Schiffer: ‘My English sense of humour gets me into trouble – Germans don’t understand sarcasm’

Schiffer's life changed when she was spotted by a model scout in a nightclub aged 17 - Erik Torstensson

Filed neatly behind the doors of Claudia Schiffer’s vast walk-in wardrobe is one of the most enviable fashion archives in the world. ‘Archive’ might sound a little grand, but if she chose to, the 52-year-old original supermodel could easily fill a wing of the V&A.

For someone who insists that she’s ‘not given to nostalgia – it can prevent you from moving forward,’ Schiffer is as sentimental as they come. ‘My truly precious pieces are all connected with a story or a moment in time,’ she tells me, reeling off a list of her most treasured fashion possessions.

As you’d expect of the one-time muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld, there’s plenty of Chanel, including a hand-painted bag given to her by the designer (‘because I was admiring it so much at the fitting’). There’s a metallic lilac Versace mini in which she was photographed by Richard Avedon, an image that featured on the cover of Captivate!, her 2021 book celebrating ’90s fashion photography.

There’s her bespoke Valentino wedding dress (she and her film director husband Matthew Vaughn recently celebrated their 20th anniversary), an Azzedine Alaïa dress embroidered with the message ‘my heart belongs to daddy’, and a button-through, pearl-embellished Balmain gown worn to the premiere of Vaughn’s most recent film, The King’s Man, on which she was an executive producer.

Schiffer backstage in Paris with Karl Lagerfeld, 1994 - Mario Testino

It is all tidy in the extreme, neatly folded and colour-coordinated, organised with the precision and care of a museum curator. ‘I’m a Virgo, and I’m also German,’ she laughs. That said, there’s nothing precious in the way she talks about fashion, rather an infectious, almost girlish joy. She is even relaxed about her 17-year-old daughter Clementine ‘nicking’ her Chanel dresses: ‘She wears my old things mixed with new brands. Clemmie always says that to her it’s like going thrifting in the most fabulous vintage shop for free; I adore the nostalgia I feel when I see her wearing something.’

But it’s not just those red-carpet pieces that Schiffer treasures. A sizeable section is devoted purely to denim – shirts, bags and an awful lot of jeans. It was, after all, a denim brand that launched her career in 1989, when she shot a Guess Jeans campaign with fellow German Ellen von Unwerth, and denim is the reason we’re talking today. This week sees the release of her second collaboration with Frame, a micro collection of six trophy jumpers and two styles of jeans.

Story continues

‘I feel very “me” and at ease in denim – a pair of jeans with a great jumper, that’s my winter uniform,’ says Schiffer, who has been a fan of the brand since its launch in 2012. The first collaboration came about after a chance meeting with Frame’s co-founder Erik Torstensson when on holiday in Thailand a few years ago. ‘We bumped into him and his partner Natalie [Massenet, founder of Net-a-Porter], whom we already knew, and just all got on so well.’

Together they created two limited-edition denim styles in aid of Unicef, for which Schiffer has been an ambassador since 1997. This new collection began with a conversation about her love of knitwear: the Fair Isle, she says, is ‘the hero piece – it works with everything from corduroy to silk midi-skirts’, while the cropped chunky cable turtleneck ‘borrowed its DNA from a vintage sweater I’ve worn for years’.

Much of the inspiration for the new collection lies in Schiffer's affection for vintage items - Erik Torstensson

‘I was amazed how quick, thorough and precise she was – about how open the knit was, the fit and feel,’ says Torstensson. ‘The final samples only came in on the day of the shoot with her in London and I was pleasantly surprised – she really found that last 10 per cent, to give it a little bit of a fashion edge.’ Far less surprising was how much of a professional she was to shoot. ‘Oh, the dream!’ he says. ‘It was so easy, we finished two hours early. There would be a bit of chitchat about our kids, and then when I raised the camera she would go into pro mode, so focused, like, “Here’s 30 poses.” She’s extraordinary.’

Perhaps the most spectacular piece in Schiffer’s wardrobe is a relatively recent addition, and something that is as far from her off-duty wardrobe as you can get: an intricately knitted Yves Klein-blue dress given to her by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for her 50th birthday.

Unfortunately, she’s yet to throw a party befitting such extravagant wearable art – that milestone was celebrated in lockdown, with a ‘German-inspired’ dinner, marble cake and passion-fruit martinis, and ‘just the five Vaughns at the dinner table’: Matthew, and their children Caspar, 19, Clementine, 17, and Cosima, 12. In term time, the family home is on the Northamptonshire-Oxfordshire border, and they spend the holidays at their 14-bedroom Tudor manor house on 530 acres in Suffolk, where they had their wedding.

Schiffer in an intricately knitted Yves Klein-blue dress given to her by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for her 50th birthday - Lucie McCullin

The couple have an impressive collection of modern art, including an Andy Warhol which Schiffer bought 10 years into her career, and an Ed Ruscha painting commissioned by Vaughn when he proposed: ‘Marry Me,’ it says; there is a partner piece, which she commissioned in response, that simply says ‘Yes’. ‘We’re a team – we escape the craziness of fashion and film and put all our efforts into raising a family,’ she says today. ‘We love the same things and have the same interests so never run out of things to do together.’

The couple are extremely private, choosing to keep their children out of the limelight – Schiffer posted a rare picture of Clementine on her Instagram last year on her birthday. Asked if she would encourage them to model if they wanted to, as Kaia Gerber followed her mother Cindy Crawford and Lila has followed Kate Moss, Schiffer insists ‘it’s up to them. We’d always encourage our children to follow their dreams. We’ve consciously tried to give them as normal a childhood as possible. Having me as their mum is a double-edged sword – they can learn from my experiences, but they’ll be under more scrutiny.’

'We’re a team – we escape the craziness of fashion and film and put all our efforts into raising a family,' says Schiffer of her relationship with Matthew Vaughn - Erik Torstensson

Growing up near Düsseldorf, modelling was never in Schiffer’s plan. Until she was spotted by a model scout in a nightclub aged 17, she intended to follow her father into the law. Instead, she soon found herself ‘mucking around’ in Paris on a shoot with von Unwerth, who went on to shoot the Guess campaign (the black bustier in the pictures is stashed somewhere in that archive). At 20, she made her runway debut for Chanel – ‘the pivotal moment in my career that transformed me from a shy teenager into a supermodel’ – and soon, she and the other supers were world-famous.

To her, the difference between the supermodels of the ’90s and the model stars of previous decades such as Twiggy and Iman was that they ‘traversed the boundaries’ between runway, commercial and editorial.

‘We walked the runway, featured in campaigns and on the covers of magazines, but we were also invited on to talk shows, to appear in films and on TV, we made records, started themed restaurants, whatever we wanted we made happen. We got to a stage where together we were eclipsing the brands we worked for, and I don’t think that will ever happen again.’

Schiffer with Erik Torstensson, founder of Frame and collaborator on an upcoming colleciton - Erik Torstensson

If Linda was the cool one, Helena the boho creative, Christy the brainy yogi, and Naomi the rebel, then Claudia was always the good girl. That slightly toothy grin made her seem all the more wholesome, running counter to her Bardot-bombshell looks. Her first major brand extension, after all, was a series of fitness videos.

What no one could have predicted, back when she and the other supers first found global fame, was the longevity of their careers. ‘I’m lucky enough to be working in an era that sees no “ageing out”,’ she nods. ‘Before the ’90s, a model’s career would rarely last past her 30s and there was a constant turnover of faces. With the supermodels, careers started to last longer as we became powerful brands in our own right. Models now are working well into their 40s, 50s and beyond.’

Not all of her peers have had such a positive experience, however. Last year, Linda Evangelista revealed the devastating results of her CoolSculpting procedure, which she says left her body and face ‘brutally disfigured’. ‘I feel deeply for Linda and admire her strength for speaking out about the pain she’s endured,’ says Schiffer, adding that it was ‘so wonderful’ to see her on the September cover of British Vogue.

Schiffer has a developed a liking for British confectionary - Erik Torstensson

Nonetheless, the ever-increasing visibility of women in their 40s and beyond is, she insists, ‘a culture shift in representation’. But she also believes that as much as it’s driven by the current demand for diversity it’s also simple ‘commercial sense – successful women in their 40s and 50s are buying luxury, investing in fashion, fine jewellery and self-care’.

For Schiffer, wellness has always been paramount: in early interviews promoting her fitness videos, she talked about exercising for three to four hours a day. Today, she prefers walking, reformer Pilates and Barrecore; she avoids dairy and wheat, and loves to ski. Chocolate is a treat, one of her favourites being, bafflingly, Cadbury’s Buttons – like many an expat, she’s gone even more native than the natives. ‘I love English chocolate, Marmite and crisps. I’ve even picked up an English sense of humour, which has got me into trouble with my German friends who don’t understand British sarcasm,’ she laughs. Schiffer in trouble with anyone? Somehow, that seems very hard to believe.

Frame x Claudia Schiffer is available from 3 November exclusively at Frame stores, frame-store.com and Matches Fashion