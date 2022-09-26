Claudia Roden: 20 of her best recipes from a 50-year career
A celebration of perhaps our finest food writer. But how to pick just 20 recipes from a stellar career of more than 50 years. Some choose themselves: definitive chicken soup from The Book of Jewish Food; essential orange and almond cake from A New Book of Middle Eastern Food. But here, too, are apple latkes, tarte pissaladière, roast chicken with couscous, raisin and almonds. There’s white haricot beans with clams from Spain, fish soup with saffron from the south of France, kofte kebab from Turkey. Even a perfect lemon tart from her latest book, Med. Just a taster from the wondrous world of Claudia Roden.
Roast chicken with couscous, raisin and almond stuffing (pictured above)
The stuffing has equal star billing with the chicken here
Chicken soup
This classic, comforting soup is at the heart of any traditional Jewish meal
Pan-cooked fish with chermoula
The hot, spicy marinade is perfect with every kind of fish – fried, baked, grilled
Vegetable couscous
A classic vegetable dish given extra zing by a spicy Moroccan “jam”
Chicken and onion ‘pies’ with Moroccan flavours
A take on b’stilla, the Moroccan pigeon pie, using chicken and puff pastry
Potatoes with chorizo
This comforting dish is the taste of Spain’s Rioja region in a pan
Kofte kebab with tomato sauce and yoghurt
A Turkish classic – well worth the effort of assembling
Birds’ tongues – lissan al assfour
An Egyptian lamb stew with Italian orzo pasta
Roast belly of pork with baked apples
Asturias, in the north of Spain, is the inspiration for this twist on a classic roast
Fish soup with saffron and cream
Saffron adds a touch of luxury to this southern French dish
Red pepper and tomato salad
Adding boiled lemon gives this salad extra oomph
White haricot beans with clams
A taste of the Atlantic in this Cantabrian seafood dish
Aubergine fritters with honey
A sweet and savoury treat from Córdoba
Pasta with black olive paste
As this dish is strong in flavour it works best as a starter
Tarte pissaladière
An irresistible tart, sweet with onions and salty with anchovies
Konafa
A versatile Middle Eastern pastry that can have a variety of fillings
Apple latkes
A French version, from Alsace, made with apples macerated in brandy
Lemon tart
An intensely lemony dessert cooked to a Parisian recipe
Honey cake – lekach
A beautiful cake with a long history
Orange and almond cake
A delicious treat with Mediterranean/Middle Eastern origins
Some recipes have been updated by the author