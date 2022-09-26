Claudia Roden: 20 of her best recipes from a 50-year career

A celebration of perhaps our finest food writer. But how to pick just 20 recipes from a stellar career of more than 50 years. Some choose themselves: definitive chicken soup from The Book of Jewish Food; essential orange and almond cake from A New Book of Middle Eastern Food. But here, too, are apple latkes, tarte pissaladière, roast chicken with couscous, raisin and almonds. There’s white haricot beans with clams from Spain, fish soup with saffron from the south of France, kofte kebab from Turkey. Even a perfect lemon tart from her latest book, Med. Just a taster from the wondrous world of Claudia Roden.

The stuffing has equal star billing with the chicken here

This classic, comforting soup is at the heart of any traditional Jewish meal

The hot, spicy marinade is perfect with every kind of fish – fried, baked, grilled

A classic vegetable dish given extra zing by a spicy Moroccan “jam”

A take on b’stilla, the Moroccan pigeon pie, using chicken and puff pastry

This comforting dish is the taste of Spain’s Rioja region in a pan

A Turkish classic – well worth the effort of assembling

An Egyptian lamb stew with Italian orzo pasta

Asturias, in the north of Spain, is the inspiration for this twist on a classic roast

Saffron adds a touch of luxury to this southern French dish

Adding boiled lemon gives this salad extra oomph

A taste of the Atlantic in this Cantabrian seafood dish

A sweet and savoury treat from Córdoba

As this dish is strong in flavour it works best as a starter

An irresistible tart, sweet with onions and salty with anchovies

Story continues

A versatile Middle Eastern pastry that can have a variety of fillings

A French version, from Alsace, made with apples macerated in brandy

An intensely lemony dessert cooked to a Parisian recipe

A beautiful cake with a long history

A delicious treat with Mediterranean/Middle Eastern origins

Some recipes have been updated by the author