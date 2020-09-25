Claude Trucks, patriarch of musical family that included Allman Brothers Band drummer, dies at 101

Claude Trucks, patriarch of Jacksonville, Florida’s rock ‘n’ roll Trucks family, died Tuesday.

Trucks, 101, was the father of Claude “Butch” Trucks, a founding member and longtime drummer with the Allman Brothers Band, who died in 2017. Trucks also was the grandfather of Derek Trucks, guitarist with Tedeschi Trucks Band; Duane Trucks, drummer with Widespread Panic; Melody Trucks, leader of Melody Trucks Band; and Vaylor Trucks, guitarist with the Yeti Trio and Bonobos Convergence.

“He lived a life, that’s for damned sure,” Derek Trucks said Thursday. “I think he went out when he was ready and peacefully, and that’s a beautiful thing. We feel lucky that we had him.”

Trucks was born in Alabama and moved to Jacksonville shortly after World War II. He fought in the Army under Gen. George Patton, landing in Europe a month after D-Day and fighting to Germany.

“He was the patriarch. It’s hard to put him into words,” Melody Trucks said. “Southern gentleman, war hero.”

Trucks rarely talked about the war until after his wife died in 2002. "He took care of her," Derek said. "He wouldn’t let her go to a home. He did it all in his trailer home on Delmar."

Ooh, ahh: Abandoned LaVilla building becomes temporary art venue

Good News: Arts and music school unveils expanded campus

After her death, Derek said, his grandfather opened up about his war experiences. Derek said he was able to take his grandfather to Europe during tours, visiting some of the towns Trucks had helped liberate.

“It was an incredible second act,” Derek said.

View photos Claude Trucks served with Gen. George Patton in World War II. More

View photos Claude Trucks was the patriarch of a musical family: father of Claude “Butch” Trucks, a founding member and longtime drummer with the Allman Brothers Band, who died in 2017, and grandfather of Derek Trucks, guitarist with Tedeschi Trucks Band; Duane Trucks, drummer with Widespread Panic; Melody Trucks, leader of Melody Trucks Band; and Vaylor Trucks, guitarist with the Yeti Trio and Bonobos Convergence. Trucks died Sept. 24 at age 101. More

After the war, Trucks became an optician, operating Trucks Opticians in Jacksonville.

“He lived a humble life,” Derek said. “I’ve met a lot of people in my life and he’s the most solid man I’ve ever come across.”

Trucks was not a musician himself, Derek said. “He had a great voice. He sang at the church.”

Following his wife’s death, Trucks would travel to New York with the Allman Brothers Band, watching his son Butch play drums and grandson Derek play guitar. “I think he just loved the whole thing,” Derek said.

Story continues