CLAT 2021: SC Refuses to Postpone Law Entrance

The Supreme Court has refused to postpone the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 scheduled to be held on July 23. SC has directed that all safety measures have to be strictly followed.

General Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities on June 12 had asked all students to get vaccinated before appearing for the exam, SC has uplifted that clause as well. The apex court said that the authorities should not insist on students taking the vaccination.

Most of the entrance exams including JEE Main, NEET have been deferred due to the pandemic and CLAT aspirants were also demanding that their exams should be postponed.

CLAT has been deferred before. It was earlier to be held in May then postponed to be conducted on June 13 and was again deferred till July. With the COVID-19 situation improving throughout the country, the dates will not be deferred any further.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be held on July 23 between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It is held in pen and paper mode. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. It is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

