CLAT 2020: Registration for Counselling Begins; Tomorrow is Last Day to Complete Process

The Consortium of National Law Universities today started the CLAT 2020 registration process for counselling. Those who have received the invite to register for counselling can do so by visiting the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

An invite list for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes has been released on the official website. Those whose names figure on the CLAT 2020 invite list will have to complete the counselling process before October 7 (6pm). The lists contain names and admit card numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The results of CLAT 2020 were released on Monday. The Consortium of NLUs released a consolidated merit list of CLAT 2020 for both UG and PG, which the candidates can check on the official website. They can also view their category rank and other details by simply logging in using their credentials. Candidates can also download their CLAT 2020 scorecard.

How to register for CLAT 2020 counselling

Step 1: Go to the website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Log in using mobile number and password

Step 3: Fill the registration form

Step 4: Pay application fee online using credit or debit card

Step 5: Then, fill choices and submit

This time, the executive committee decided to provide more time to candidates for CLAT registration and completing the counselling process. The registration began at 9am today instead of 12 noon and the invite lists were also put out by 9 am on the website.

Candidates should note that registration can be done by only those whose name and admit card numbers figure on the lists. Those whose names are not mentioned on the lists are not allowed to register.

Candidates who want to pursue law take the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for getting into UG or PG courses offered by 22 NLUs. This year, CLAT was conducted on September 28. CLAT 2020 was held following COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates were required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres.