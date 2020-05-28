Classroom Energy Diet Challenge: COVID-19 inspires an online push to the finish line

OTTAWA , May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Given the energy savings results of this year's Classroom Energy Diet Challenge (CEDC), it's clear the extended closure of schools due to COVID-19 has fostered innovation in online teaching and greater awareness of environmental issues.

The CEDC tasks K-12 classrooms with completing 16 challenges related to energy conservation. The competition has continued to grow in popularity year after year, with over 1,400 Canadian classrooms registered to participate between February 3 and April 24 in the ninth edition of the contest.

Classroom creativity surged as students and teachers transitioned to online tools and technology to complete the challenges at home, oftentimes joined by family members. Altogether, students tracked savings of more than 150,000 litres of water, reduced their power consumption by 2,342 hours, and saved a whopping 17,170 plastic bottles from the landfill. To recognize these efforts, all participating classes were eligible to win from a selection of more than 90 cash prizes totaling $40,000.

"Congratulations to the students and teachers who participated in the 2020 CEDC from their classrooms, and then through virtual learning," said Michael Crothers, President and Country Chair for Shell Canada. "This program leads to energy-aware citizens both in and out of the classroom. The creativity shown by teachers, students and parents in this season of extraordinary circumstances is a reminder of what we can achieve as Canadians, and a challenge to us all to make sustainable energy choices."

Ms. Alison Feniak's Grade 4/5 Eco Awesome Eagles at Errol Village Public School in Camlachie, Ont., are the top challengers, winning $2,500 for their school and a $500 charitable donation to be made on their behalf. "The CEDC is an excellent opportunity for students to learn about the ways that energy is used," says Feniak. "It empowers students to find simple and creative means of reducing their impact on the environment." 2020 marks the second year in a row that Errol Village Public School has won this honour.

Nearing its 10th anniversary, the CEDC is Canada's largest, bilingual, curriculum-based energy literacy competition that targets K-12 students and empowers them to join a community of young environmental stewards. This innovative national program is presented by Canadian Geographic Education with support from Shell Canada. "Our team was beyond amazed with what this year's participants were able to accomplish given the unexpected obstacles, like virtual learning, that they faced," says Michelle Chaput, Director of Education for Canadian Geographic Education. "We are so grateful to our teachers for remaining steadfast in their dedication to keeping students engaged on important topics, like the role we all play in the sustainable use of energy."

For more information on the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge, please visit energydiet.ca or follow the official Twitter account @Energy_Lit .

The winning classrooms for 2020 are:

16 Challenges Completed ($2,500):

Eco Awesome Eagles, Errol Village Public School, Camlachie, Ont. This class won $2,500 and a $500 charitable donation to the Inn of the Good Shepherd on their behalf.

15 Challenges completed ($2,000):

ChangeMakers5C, Meadowvale Village Public School, Mississauga, Ont.

10 Challenges completed ($1,500)

Chip's Avengers, Isaac Brock Public School, Winnipeg, Man.

5 Challenges completed ($1,000)

Arthur's All Stars, Courtice North Public School, Courtice, Ont.



The winners of the Video Challenge are:

Best video – Elementary ($1,500):

Gillis Green Team, Cresthaven Public School, North York, Ont. This is their second year in a row winning this category.

Best video – Secondary ($1,500):

8He, Foundations for the Future Charter Academy, Calgary, Alta.

Most unique ($1,000):

Water Rockers!, Kortright Hills Public School, Guelph, Ont.

Best comedy ($1,000):

Grade 4/5 Room 10, Emerson Elementary School, Winnipeg, Man.



Most public engagement ($1,000):

Energy Ninjas, ABC Montessori Private School, Mississauga, Ont.

About Canadian Geographic Education

Canadian Geographic Education is The Royal Canadian Geographical Society's educational network, comprising more than 23,000 members from across the country. Through innovative programming, and with a wide range of public and private sector partners, Can Geo Education endeavours to foster geographic engagement and increase geographic literacy.

Follow us on Twitter: @CanGeoEdu , @RCGS_SGRC

About Shell Canada Limited:

Shell has been operating in Canada for over 100 years and employs more than 3,700 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated oil and gas companies in Canada. Learn more at www.shell.ca .

Follow us on Twitter: @Shell_Canada

The Gillis Green Team of Cresthaven Public School in Toronto are deep into the editing process to create their award-winning video about healthy eating. (CNW Group/Canadian Geographic Education)

SOURCE Canadian Geographic Education





