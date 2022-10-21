'Classless': The truth about Gerrard's sacking

Tyrone Mings and Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa's defeat at Fulham - REUTERS/Paul Childs

As Aston Villa’s players shook hands with club staff after finding out that Steven Gerrard had been sacked, there was a confusion that summed up his 11 months in charge.

Some players had only found out that Gerrard had been dismissed through the official announcement Villa released to the public just an hour after he had been allowed to give a press conference in which he had vowed to fight on, following the 3-0 thrashing by Fulham.

And there was no word late on Thursday night, privately or publicly, on Gerrard’s backroom team before he and the squad returned to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground which left players wondering if they would be seeing the staff they shook hands with again.

Confirmation that Gerrard’s staff would be following him out Villa Park only came shortly before 10am on Friday morning and there was sympathy among players for the former Rangers manager over how his sacking had been handled with one source describing it to Telegraph Sport as “classless.”

It was, however, in-keeping with his 11 months in charge as muddled thinking, on the part of both Gerrard and Villa, clouded his reign and ultimately saw him lose his job.

The decision to permanently sign Philippe Coutinho might be Gerrard’s most headline-grabbing mistake, but just about every big decision he made at Villa blew up in his face - as proved by the fact Matt Cash was sent on at half-time in what proved to be his final game in charge with Fulham already a goal up.

Philippe Coutinho - The truth about Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa sacking - GETTY IMAGES/

Gerrard had started with Ezri Konsa as a makeshift right-back ahead of Cash to try to deal with the aerial threat of Aleksandar Mitrovic. But the idea backfired and, not for the first time, those in claret and blue were left wondering why the manager had worried more about nullifying the opposition than causing their own threats.

Villa have only scored seven goals in 11 Premier League games this season. One of those was netted by Danny Ings in one of the club’s two League victories so far, against Everton. And yet Ings was dropped for the next game, a trip to Crystal Palace, with Gerrard again making allowances for the opposition. Villa lost 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Story continues

Tyrone Mings had the captaincy taken off him during the summer and was then dropped for the opening game of the season, a defeat by Bournemouth in which Villa could not cope with the aerial threat of Kieffer Moore without their most physical defender.

Gerrard’s post-match comments in which he said ‘when Tyrone is back at his best and looks me in the eye and shows me he’s ready to play, he’ll get opportunities’ caused far-reaching surprise and, in some cases, anger.

John McGinn replaced Mings as captain, but has at times seemed inhibited by the role. Gerrard had planned to drop the Scotland international for the visit of Chelsea on the Friday before the game, but changed his mind and named McGinn in his starting line-up.

McGinn played well against Chelsea, but he is one of a clutch of players Gerrard found himself accused of being too loyal to. Coutinho only recently lost his place, despite an awful run of form stretching back into last season when the Brazilian was only on loan at Villa.

Another Brazilian, Douglas Luiz, was brought back into the team and even handed a lucrative new contract following an injury to summer signing Boubacar Kamara. Marvellous Nakamba, while limited, was excellent for Gerrard at the start of his reign and yet the Zimbabwean has not played a single minute this season.

Luiz is a player admired by sporting director Johan Lange, which perhaps helps to explain the new contract he signed shortly being sent-off against Fulham, and there have been question marks over whether or not Gerrard saw eye to eye with the Dane.

Aston Villa's John McGinn looks dejected at Fulham - The truth about Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa sacking - REUTERS

The absence of Kamara has been a blow to Gerrard, as has the injury to another summer signing Diego Carlos. Gerrard had personally involved himself in negotiations to try to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley, before Villa seemingly changed course and signed Carlos, who had been passed on by West Ham United.

Lange had signed Bertrand Traore when Dean Smith was still in charge, but the winger was quickly bombed out by Gerrard and joined Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on loan in the summer. A move to sign another forward Ismaila Sarr was blocked by Gerrard after Villa had agreed a fee with Watford.

Sources close to Gerarrd believe he was left isolated by Lange when the going got tough and point to the fact that the 42-year-old did not put his name to any of the statements confirming the dismissals of Gerrard or his staff.

Chief executive Christian Purslow released a video highlighting his work to replace Jack Grealish with Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey, none of whom have worked out, and proudly paraded Coutinho at Villa’s end of season awards, dressed in a tuxedo and bow tie.

But, like Lange, he did not put his name to the confirmation of Gerarrd’s exit and offered him no public thanks in the statement that revealed all of the 42-year-old’s staff had followed him out of Villa.

Revealing first-team coach Aaron Danks, who some claim was sidelined by Gerrard, will take charge of the team for Sunday’s game against Brentford, Purslow said: “The board has come to this decision following a full evaluation of results and performances over the calendar year. We were clear when we appointed Steven that we set an objective of continuous improvement but that has not been achieved despite everybody’s best efforts and we believe the time is right to make these changes now.

“The process of appointing a new Head Coach is underway and we will update supporters as soon as possible.”

Purslow will know that he and the Villa board must get the next appointment right, or it will not just be the manager the notoriously demanding fans, who Gerrard stopped acknowledging, will be chanting against.