Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home

Mattea Bubalo - BBC News
·2 min read
Mike Pence
Former US Vice-President Mike Pence in 2018

Classified documents have been found at former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home in the latest secret paper discovery.

The documents, discovered by a lawyer last week for Mr Pence at his Indiana home, have been handed over to the FBI.

Special counsels are already looking at the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling files.

Representatives for Mr Pence sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents.

The FBI came to the former vice-president's home to collect the documents, bypassing "standard procedures" and requesting "direct possession" of them, lawyers added in a separate letter.

Under the Presidential Records Act, White House records are supposed to go to the National Archives once an administration ends. Regulations require such files to be stored securely.

A "small number of documents bearing classified markings" were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Mr Pence's home at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, his lawyer wrote in a letter shared with US media.

Mr Pence sought counsel who specialise in handling classified documents to review documents at his home "after it became public that documents with classified markings were found in President Joe Biden's Wilmington residence", the letter read.

Six more classified documents were found during a 13-hour search of President Biden's home in Delaware on Friday.

The president offered access "to his home to allow DoJ [the Department of Justice] to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material", Mr Bauer said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Mr Biden's lawyers said a first batch of classified documents had been found on 2 November at the Penn Biden Centre, a think tank that the president founded in Washington DC.

A second batch of records was found on 20 December in the garage at his Wilmington home, while another document was found in a storage space at the house on 12 January, his lawyers said.

The discoveries at the homes of Mike Pence and Joe Biden come as former President Donald Trump also faces a probe over his alleged mishandling of of classified documents and his alleged failure to comply with a subpoena..

Hundred of classified records were found at Mr Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence - Mr Trump and his lawyers resisted handing over the documents until the FBI raided the Florida holiday home last August.

He denied any wrongdoing, alleging that President Biden was being treated more favourably by the FBI.

Latest Stories

  • Classified documents found at home of former vice president Mike Pence

    Classified documents have been found at former vice president Mike Pence's home in Indiana, his lawyer has said. The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Mr Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week. Mr Jacob said Mr Pence immediately secured the documents in a locked safe.

  • Don't release Georgia grand jury report now, prosecutor says

    ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor argued Tuesday in court that a judge should not immediately release a report by a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said disclosure of the report could violate the rights of potential defendants and could negatively affect the ability to prosecute those who may be charged with crimes. “We want to make sure t

  • More classified documents found, this time at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home

    Classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home previously; he voluntarily submitted to an FBI search of his home this month.

  • Half Moon Bay shooting - live: Suspect Chunli Zhao who killed 7 at California mushroom farm bought gun legally

    Half Moon Bay shooting unfolded less than two days after massacre in Monterey Park

  • New Trump photo with mobster surfaces a day after outrage over ex-mob boss photo op

    In a photograph posted on former Gambino crime family hitman John Alito’s Facebook page, Mr Trump is shown smiling and giving a thumbs up gesture

  • Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The past, present and future of the Ukrainian president

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine's sixth president whose tenure has been consumed largely with the war after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Canada's Para nordic team adds 3 medals at world championship in Sweden

    The Canadian Para nordic team added three more podium finishes on Sunday to go along with the four medals secured on Saturday in the opening weekend of the 2023 Para nordic world championship in Östersund, Sweden. Natalie Wilkie raced to a silver medal in the distance classic event. The native of Salmon Arm, B.C., who turned 22 on Saturday, was followed right behind by Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask. Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont., grabbed Canada's second silver medal of the day and

  • What if I told you all this fuss over classified documents won't ultimately matter?

    You can draw a direct line from the needless classification of material to today's toxic distrust of the government among millions of Americans.

  • Fears Prince Andrew is becoming a ‘recluse’ as he plots challenge to sex assault lawsuit

    Duke of York said to be cut off from royal family and ‘desperate for redemption’ over Virginia Giuffre settlement

  • Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

    An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack -- chasing one of them down and shooting him several more times when he tried to run, according to a charging document released Tuesday. The founder of the Starts Right Here program, 49-year-old William Holmes, underwent surgery and was in serious condition. Holmes, an activist and rapper who goes by the stage name Will Keeps, had left a life of gangs and violence and has been dedicated to helping youth in Des Moines, according to information from a regional community development group.

  • Analysis-Failure to communicate? Scholz thinking on tanks for Ukraine perplexes many Germans

    BERLIN (Reuters) - "Scholzology" - the art of understanding German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decisions - is in vogue as critics at home and abroad question his reluctance to supply the German-made battle tanks Ukraine wants to repulse Russian forces. His hesitation reflects a caution driven in part by Germany's military aggression in the last century and concern about the possible consequences of ramping up shipments of armour to Ukraine. Still, many Germans feel Scholz is not doing a very good job of explaining his thinking.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

    PARIS (AP) — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points. Killian Hayes, the only French player on either roster, scored four poi

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to