Classical home listening: a good week for tenor-piano recitals

• Six songs to a distant beloved – separated by blue mountain and misty valley – comprise An die ferne Geliebte, usually reckoned the first song cycle ever written. It’s the opening work on Beethoven: Songs and Folksongs (Warner), a wide-ranging recital featuring the tenor Ian Bostridge with Antonio Pappano as the responsive, ever flexible pianist, and contributions from Vilde Frang (violin) and Nicolas Altstaedt (cello). Settings of Goethe texts include the half-crazed Song of the Flea from Faust and the heartfelt Sehnsucht (Longing), the latter used four times by Beethoven and by countless other composers.

Bostridge and Pappano handle both the wriggly wit of the first and the barely suppressed anguish of the second with customary grace. The highlight is a group of eight folk-song settings, commissioned by the Edinburgh publisher George Thomson and sung to texts by Scottish poets including Robert Burns, Walter Scott and Joanna Baillie. Beethoven, and his performers here, take glee in the whirring, whirling energy of Baillie’s wintry gothic miniature Come Draw We Round a Cheerful Ring, with its foaming ale, will o’ the wisp and hooting owl.

• Two other new tenor-piano recital albums command attention. In Flax and Fire: Songs of Devotion (Orchid Classics), Stuart Jackson and Jocelyn Freeman have selected songs about love so impassioned it turns to near-religious fervour. The title is from Canticle 1: My Beloved Is Mine, one of three Britten choices, each beautifully articulated by Jackson, who has a natural instinct for mood and drama – especially when this canticle darkens, with heavy, sooty piano chords, deftly shaded by Freeman, fading to a hushed end: so much compressed into seven minutes. Songs by Wolf, Liszt and Schumann end with the lovely To Gratiana Dancing and Singing by William Denis Browne.

Equally compelling is Solitude (Chandos) by James Gilchrist and Anna Tilbrook, a well-established and ever brilliant tenor-piano duo: in addition to Schubert, Barber and Purcell (arr. Britten), Jonathan Dove’s cycle Under Alter’d Skies, a restless and beguiling setting of Tennyson, is the rewarding centrepiece.

• Expect the unexpected from violinist Thomas Gould, accomplished soloist, orchestral and chamber musician. Catch up with his choices on Radio 3’s Inside Music (BBC Sounds), one of the best programmes for understanding how musicians’ minds and ears work.