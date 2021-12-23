Classic YouTube in 2021: Raducanu’s glory and the Cavendish comeback

Euro 2020, Tokyo 2020 and Rachael Blackmore’s historic Grand National win feature in our selection of the year’s best videos





1) The best moment for British sport in 2021? It’s very likely to be Emma Raducanu winning the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to capture a grand slam title. That’s with apologies to Mark Cavendish, who came back from almost retiring from racing to win four stages at the Tour de France and the green jersey and become, alongside Eddy Merckx, the winner of the most stages at Le Tour, where the GC winner was the irresistible Tadej Pogacar. At the Tokyo Olympics, Team GB won a mighty 65 medals, finishing fourth in the medals table,

2) The social team at the Olympics have kindly edited together a 10-minute clip of some of the best moments of Tokyo 2020. Here’s the opening ceremony, and the closing ceremony, too, both taking place in front of an empty Olympic Stadium. For the host nation perhaps the women’s skateboarding was the highlight, with two 13-year-olds medallists and a 16-year-old, too. And world records in both the men’s and the women’s 400m hurdles finals from Karsten Warholm and Sydney McLaughlin.

3) What a tournament, just don’t mention the final. Here’s all 142 goals scored at Euro 2020, a shorter selection of the best strikes and here’s Uefa’s official review film. The best saves, too, including England’s Jordan Pickford and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy. How did Croydon Boxpark react to England smashing Ukraine in the quarters? Not as wildly as the Italians celebrated winning the whole thing.

4) It was Rachael Blackmore’s year in National Hunt racing, becoming the first woman to ride a Grand National winner on Minella Times. She also dominated the behind-closed-doors Cheltenham Festival when riding the winner in the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle as one of six winners across the week, making her leading jockey. She had to settle for second on A Plus Tard to Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy. Blackmore was by no means the only woman jockey enjoying success with Bryony Frost riding Greaneteen to two wins at Sandown.

5) This 247ft frisbee birdie was “unbelievable”, as the commentator says. Kevin Jones will see that 247ft effort, and raise to an incredible 530ft. Jordan Cox of Kent shows some serious skill and composure fielding on the boundary on Vitality Blast finals day. On the subject of which, Australia won their first ever T20 World Cup in beating New Zealand in Dubai.

6) It’s been one hell of a year for viral clips from our amazing world of sport stable, from a cricket bat being launched at a teammate, a Bolivian whirlwind mid-match, a surfing odyssey, classic sh!thousery, and some badminton frenzy.

7) Save the best until last? New Orleans Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham hits 61-foot shot at buzzer to beat Oklahoma City Thunder. Or how about a nine-dart finish from William Borland at Ally Pally?

THE ENDING TO THE PELICANS-THUNDER GAME 😱



DEVONTE' GRAHAM PAST HALF COURT FTW pic.twitter.com/KQDj7irO36 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 16, 2021