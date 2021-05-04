The classic travel guidebooks that inspire my trips

Phoebe Taplin, Jon Woolcott, Kevin Rushby, Peter Fiennes, Brett Wolstencroft
<span>Photograph: Kevin Britland/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Kevin Britland/Alamy

‘A rollicking account of a walking tour around Cornwall in 1850 … to “the savage regions beyond” Plymouth’

Rambles Beyond Railways by Wilkie Collins

It was not only intended to be used as a guidebook, but Wilkie Collins’s Rambles Beyond Railways (1851) is written with the kind of precision you’ll find in any of the later Shell or Blue guides. It’s a rollicking account of a walking tour he took around Cornwall in August 1850, aged 26, when he travelled to ‘the savage regions beyond’ Plymouth, where the railways had not yet reached (although they were only just behind him).

He was rowed from Devonport to St Germans by an expansively inebriated shrimper, and he hiked from village to town, along the coast, strolling along the tops of the thick stone walls (as we still can), dining on pies, cream and lobsters, trying to find Cornish speakers, looking for ghosts, becoming almost indecently excited about the prospect of Land’s End (which he then couldn’t find without a guide). We don’t have that problem today, what with the car park and hyperactive gift shops, but much of the rest of Rambles is as fresh and informative as it ever was.

I have wriggled through the same caves at Kynance Cove, followed Wilkie to Tintagel and Helston (‘the dullest of towns’)

I have wriggled through the same caves at Kynance Cove, followed Wilkie to Tintagel and Helston (‘the dullest of towns’, he sniffed), stood on the Cheesewring (where the view, if you squint out the pylons, is just as he described) and caressed the same standing stones. He even sniggers at the “fly blown mock jewellery” and “dusty nuts” in a shopfront in Looe, launching 150 years of seaside innuendo. You can skip some of his waffle about Cornish theatre in the later stretches of the book; but his descriptions of his visit down a tin mine and especially the wild night-time haul of pilchards at St Ives, where the entire town turned out to bring in the fish, are exhilarating.

The people of Cornwall will always prosper, he wrote, thanks to the “inexhaustible mineral treasures in the earth, and the equally inexhaustible shoals of pilchards which annually visit the coast”.

He can be careless with his research (but who wouldn’t want to read what Wilkie Collins has to say about druids?), and he seems to have become bored with the book by the end, but Rambles still holds its own as a guide. It’s even topical. When Wilkie reached Lizard, he found a doctor down from London holding a smallpox party at the inn (now the Witchball), inoculating local babies with “a lot of fine fresh matter”. Wilkie scuttled out, and headed for the coast, where the air, he sighed, was “better than laudanum”. He ended his journey at Forrabury church with a ghost story, before heading back to London on the train, and so “our pleasant days of strolling travel are ended”.
Peter Fiennes is the author of Footnotes: A Journey Round Britain in the Company of Great Writers

‘Hutton was gloriously opinionated. He thought Stonehenge “sterile” … entire valleys displeased him’

Highways and Byways in Wiltshire by Edward Hutton

Cottages, Lacock village, Wiltshire, UK
Cottages in Lacock village, Wiltshire. Photograph: Dave Henrys/Alamy

Years ago I came across a faded little volume in a secondhand bookshop near Salisbury: Highways and Byways in Wiltshire by Edward Hutton, published during the first world war. Inside its pages a world opened before me: little lanes, silent villages, rivers that meandered through unspoilt landscapes of willow and elm.

The books weren’t practical, but their idiosyncrasies were liberating

Hutton was also gloriously opinionated. An upper middle-class Edwardian gentleman, his writing was often snobbish. He praised Salisbury fulsomely, but disliked its ruined predecessor, Old Sarum, dismissing it as “all these dead stones”. He thought Stonehenge “sterile” and called Wilton’s breathtaking Italianate church “a horrible building”. Entire valleys displeased him.

Nevertheless, he found much to marvel at. He could be elegiac or rhapsodic, and what he liked, he loved – the Wylye valley, Old Swindon Town, Lacock. He was fascinated by Avebury. Mostly, I didn’t believe this portrait of a bucolic English county, untouched by modernity. For all that, I loved the book, and Hutton’s trenchant opinions.

The Wiltshire volume introduced me to the Highways and Byways series, exploiting a new middle-class market, liberated by railways and bicycles. First appearing at the end of the 19th century, each book also had a map and sketches by well-known artists. The publishers, Macmillan, focused on holiday hotspots: Hardy’s Wessex, Shakespeare country and, exotically, Normandy.

That chance encounter was the start of an oddball literary journey; I snapped up each new volume I found. They weren’t guidebooks in the modern sense; subject to the authors’ whims, sometimes they omitted huge chunks of their counties – the author of the Hampshire book left out almost all the New Forest and the Isle of Wight “for reasons of space”, although the book is more than 400 pages long. Elsewhere, the authors allowed themselves flights of fancy. In the Dorset book, Sir Frederick Treves (surgeon to Edward VII and author of The Elephant Man) imagined an iron-age couple tramping over swampy land. The books weren’t practical, but their idiosyncrasies were liberating.

I took them on journeys, packed into bike panniers. I visited Weymouth (“incommoded by its exceptional popularity”); to what was once Heath Row, now buried beneath the airport (“The flat country hereabouts … is mainly stretches of market gardens and cornfields”) and Covent Garden (“Disappointed hopes, shattered ambitions, tragic suicides”). I explored the imported ruins of Leptis Magna at Virginia Water in Surrey (“northern rains and northern ivy have done their work”) and discovered a forlorn monument to the importance of Brentford in history, sited near the Thames when the Middlesex book was published, since transplanted to a busy roadside. Tales of smugglers from Devon and Cornwall enlivened a walk from Seaton to Beer. I’m grateful for my lucky find and the complicated vision of England as it would have appeared to a certain sort of traveller a century ago.
Jon Woolcott works for Little Toller Books. He is writing a book about the southern counties of England

‘Pen-and-ink sketches make this little book a here-be-dragons treasure map’

The Harcamlow Way (1980) and other guides to Essex and Hertfordshire by Fred Matthews and Harry Bitten

It began with a line on a map. Ten years ago, I moved to the border between Hertfordshire and Essex and began to explore the local footpaths. One long-distance route, marked by green diamonds on the Ordnance Survey map, was labelled Harcamlow Way – a 140-mile walk, looping from Harlow to Cambridge and back in a huge figure of eight.

The Harcamlow was one of many inventive collaborations between Fred Matthews, secretary of the West Essex Ramblers group, and his fellow rambler Harry Bitten. They published a guidebook, The Harcamlow Way, in 1980, now long out of print. I bought the only copy I could find online for £23.90 – quite steep for a battered, 50-page booklet. But this first edition walking guide helped unlock local landscapes for me, with their ancient tracks and tumuli, bluebell woods and fields of poppies.

Bitten’s pen-and-ink sketches of a church spire or thatched cottage in the corner of his hand-drawn maps are part of what makes this little book a here-be-dragons treasure map. Warnings in capital letters suggest the hazards of research: “(BE VERY CAREFUL. THE RIVER STORT IS ON THE FAR SIDE OF THE BANK. DO NOT RUN!)”

The adventures these two fellow walkers inspired have brought me more than weekend fun

Matthews died in 2009 and Bitten in 2017, but a legacy of green diamonds across several OS maps invites walkers to follow in their energetic footsteps. In the decade before the Harcamlow, they devised the Three Forests Way, a circular route that links Hatfield, Hainault and Epping Forests, and St Peter’s Way, from Chipping Ongar to the Essex coast. I followed both these walks, finding prehistoric earthworks under bronzed beech trees, or the seventh-century chapel of St Peter-on-the-Wall, overlooking marshes and wild shell beaches.

In 1984 they published a guide to the Essex Way, an 82-mile trek across the county from Epping to Harwich. I walked that too. The most memorable part was approaching the wide Stour estuary with the high tide and reeds glowing gold in the setting sun. The adventures these two fellow walkers inspired have brought me more than weekend fun. My own, slightly quixotic project to publish updated guides to the Harcamlow Way was an unexpected milestone in my career as a travel writer. It led to further guidebooks and regular work for magazines, driven by a Bagginsesque curiosity about what’s outside the door.

In their characteristically understated introduction to the original Harcamlow Way guide, Matthews and Bitten describe the route starting and finishing beside the River Stort, which is less than a mile from my house. The walk goes on, they write, “over a number of low hills and through wooded valleys” to discover “a land of views, flowers and birdsong”. They recommend taking the time to wander around villages along the way and mention several interesting relics for “railway enthusiasts”. Highlights for me include wall paintings in some of the old churches: a dancing devil in Kingston, near Cambridge, and fragments of St George in round-towered St Mary’s, Bartlow, where only the dragon remains. The gentle preface ends by wishing readers “happy walking and fine weather”.
Phoebe Taplin, author of 11 guidebooks, including two on the Harcamlow Way

‘It has a determination to winkle out forgotten corners that I love’

Buildings of England: York and the East Riding by Nikolaus Pevsner

Micklegate, York, UK, on a blue-sky day; a car drives through the gate.
Micklegate, York. Photograph: Ionut David/Alamy

Scanning my shelves of travel books and guides, I notice the gaps: the books that went travelling with me, but never returned. Geoff Crowther’s Africa on a Shoestring, the first one I ever bought. Without that book, Sudan might never have happened for me, certainly not Darfur and Zaire. Sadly, Geoff died recently: I hope he knew how many vivid experiences he had enabled.

Other books barely survived their journeys, spines broken, pages missing and covers battered: the Moon Guide to Indonesia, for example, the classic product of a generation of hippy travel guide writers who knew how to weave magic with practicality. But for me it’s often the book that is not a direct travel guide that somehow inspires.

The Buildings of England series (part of the Pevsner Architectural Guides) has an air of nostalgia for ancient traditions and a determination to winkle out forgotten corners that I love. Written by Nikolaus Pevsner, a wartime German refugee and anglophile, the first volume was published in 1951 (followed by 45 others, all still in print) and set the standard for architectural merit in heritage buildings.

I walked York with new eyes, finding gems like Lady Peckitt’s Yard behind the house of Sir Thomas Herbert in Pavement

I first came across the books when I was giving a talk on travel writing in a building just off Micklegate in York. I wanted some information on that street because I’d decided, during the interval, to suggest a walking rediscovery of what were familiar surroundings to everyone present. Pevsner came up trumps: Micklegate “is without any doubt the most rewarding street in York” it begins, going on to detail the historic architectural features and dates of every significant building.

The language is precise and unemotional, yet it succeeds. I walked York with new eyes, carrying it with me, finding gems like Lady Peckitt’s Yard behind the house of Sir Thomas Herbert in Pavement. Pevsner never digresses so does not mention that Herbert stood on the gallows with Charles I, but once I had the name I chased that up elsewhere.

Once I was into the book, other gems came up and prompted trips. I noticed a reference to the village of Rudston that I had driven through many times on my way to the Yorkshire coast. “In the churchyard,” I read, “the largest standing stone in Britain, 25 and a half feet high and 6 feet wide.” I have since sat under that stone many times, wondering how neolithic humans moved it. Sometimes the descriptions just demand a visit: the Jacobean house at Burton Agnes in East Yorkshire is described as possessing, “the most crazily overcrowded chimneypiece of all England”. I just had to go, discovering a treasure with wonderful interiors and gardens. It’s this enduring power of Pevsner to inspire trips, I believe, that has allowed it, somewhat improbably, to survive.
Kevin Rushby

It became the inspiration for cycle rides exploring the beautiful, almost secret Kent villages to the south of Canterbury’

The Shell Guide to Kent by Pennethorne Hughes

The village and Church of Postling, Kent. A notable view from the North Downs Way and Folkestone Downs.
Postling, Kent. Photograph: Stewart Mckeown/Alamy

Opening a new London travel bookshop, Daunt Books, in Marylebone in 1990, a set of Shell County Guides were necessarily among the first books to be shelved. Originally conceived and edited by John Betjeman and a coterie of his writer and artist friends in the 1930s, these handsome glovebox guides would reveal a Britain beyond the castles and stately homes. Long out of print, they remain iconic, loved for their wonderful black-and-white photography and their often waspish humour, but most of all for opening up a lesser-known countryside of follies and quiet villages with forgotten histories.

On quieter days I would browse the Kent Shell guide, by Pennethorne Hughes. It follows Betjeman’s format of introductory essay and accompanying gazetteer, and it quickly became the inspiration for weekend cycle rides exploring the beautiful, almost secret villages to the south of my then home in Canterbury, and especially the stunning Elham valley. I’ve never forgotten that first Shell-inspired trip made one clear summer day 20 years ago.

Riding south through busy Bridge, with its “cheerful dignity”, I followed the quiet lane that follows the Nailbourne stream, to Bishopsbourne. From the guide I learned that Joseph Conrad had lived in two villages in the area, and planned the route to take in both. Bishopsbourne – where Conrad died at his house, Oswalds – was still as Hughes described: “an enchanting place, green and peaceful” and blessed by a fine pub.

The language of the guides is always deliberately plain and accessible – no architectural glossary required here

From here beautiful rolling hills led me on through pleasant Barham to the valley’s crowning glory – Elham. Hughes is a mite sniffy – “it remains an attractive village in spite of new buildings” – but that day Elham appeared the perfect Kentish village with its charming square and church tucked below the downland. If Hughes’ comment suggests snobbishness to a modern reader, it’s also true that the language of the guides is always deliberately plain and accessible – no architectural glossary required here.

A mile or so further on in Lyminge, Hughes diverted me to the pretty church on the site of a seventh-century abbey dedicated to St Ethelburga. I then headed south-east to Postling, a pretty hamlet where Conradlived in a gorgeous house by Pent Farm and was visited, Hughes tells us, by Shaw, Wells and Henry James. Then it was time to toil up and over the ridge of the downs with fine views of Romney Marsh and across to Dungenness.

Fine country roads through Hastingleigh and the charming villages of Petham and Waltham completed a memorable day that bore ample testament to Hughes’s words “To know one parish in detail is perhaps the work of a lifetime: to know a whole county is impossible. But in Kent it is fun to try.”

Twenty years on, and thanks to his excellent guide, I’m still having fun.
Brett Wolstencroft, manager of Daunt Books, Marylebone, London

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson punches Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich in back of head

    Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended five times before, and could be disciplined for another cheap shot on an opponent.

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Report: Los Angeles County said Vanessa Bryant has no 'viable legal claims' in crash photos lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Nikita Zaitsev scores winning goal to lead Senators past slumping Jets

    Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to earn the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms: 'It's like I have a concussion'

    Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • How to watch the WNBA's 25th anniversary season

    The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.

  • Canada's Einarson loses fourth straight in women's world curling championship

    At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.

  • Dodgers pitcher Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery

    The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.

  • 3-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87

    Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball with three walks for the defending AL champion Rays. The Los Angeles-area native largely dominated the Angels’ lineup until a rocky sixth, striking out eight for his fourth win in five starts. Shohei Ohtani hit his ninth homer after being scratched from his scheduled pitching start earlier in the day for the Angels, who have lost eight of 12. Anthony Rendon also homered in the sixth, but the slugging third baseman exited in the eighth after sharply fouling a ball off his left knee. Rendon, who has already missed 12 games this season due to injuries, had to be helped off the field. José Quintana (0-3) yielded five runs and six hits with nine strikeouts for the Angels while failing to get out of the fourth inning in another poor start. The veteran has lasted just 17 combined innings in five starts for his new team, giving up 20 earned runs. Ohtani was scratched from his fourth mound start of the season several hours before the game because he was still a bit sore after getting hit on the right elbow by a pitch Sunday in Seattle. But the two-way star went 2 for 4 as the Angels' designated hitter, highlighted by his 427-foot, two-run shot over the ficus trees behind the centre-field fence. Quintana struck out five of Tampa Bay's first six hitters, but the Rays loaded the bases in the third before Brosseau's single off David Fletcher's glove at shortstop. Yandy Díaz and Margot followed with RBI singles to interrupt the Rays' recent struggles with runners in scoring position. Adames then crushed his third homer of the season in the fourth, a 446-foot shot to left-centre. Rendon followed Ohtani's homer with a solo shot into the Angels' bullpen in left, but Glasnow salvaged Tampa Bay's two-run lead by inducing a double play with his 99th and final pitch. Margot added a two-run homer in the ninth. ALBERT AT THIRD Rendon's injury forced 41-year-old first baseman Albert Pujols to play third base in the ninth inning. The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history regularly played third early in his career with St. Louis, but has manned the hot corner in only a handful of games over the past 18 years. TRAINER'S ROOM Rays: Relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks threw a simulated inning and looked good, manager Kevin Cash said. The right-hander is close to returning from a right rotator cuff strain. Angels: Reliever Mike Mayers went on the injured list with an unspecified ailment, and the club recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval. ... Ohtani was too sore to pitch, but he is expected to return to the mound later in the week, either against the Rays or on the weekend against the Dodgers. Los Angeles has a six-man rotation, so pitchers will move up one day until Ohtani is ready. UP NEXT Promising prospect Shane McClanahan (0-0, 4.50 ERA) makes his second career start for Tampa Bay, and the Angels could counter with Ohtani, Alex Cobb (1-1, 7.16) or another strategy. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Orioles use pair of late homers to rally past Mariners 5-3

    SEATTLE — Cedric Mullins and Freddy Galvis each hit a two-run homer in Baltimore’s five-run eighth inning and the Orioles rallied for a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Shut down by Seattle’s bullpen for seven innings, the Orioles broke loose in the eighth. Mullins got it started with a shot off Anthony Misiewicz (2-1) to right-centre field that was nearly stolen at the wall by right fielder Mitch Haniger. The ball appeared to graze the top of Haniger’s glove as he crashed into the fence. It was the first earned run allowed by Misiewicz in his 13th appearance. Maikel Franco added an RBI groundout to score Austin Hays after he doubled, and Galvis followed with the decisive blow, taking Wyatt Mills out to left-centre. Mullins’ homer was his fifth of the season, and Galvis hit his third. Dean Kremer had arguably the best start of his young career, throwing six innings for Baltimore and allowing just two hits and one run. The only blemish was Tom Murphy’s solo homer in the fifth. Cole Sulser (1-0) pitched the seventh, but Shawn Armstrong ran into trouble in the eighth. He gave up a two-run homer to Haniger, his eighth of the season. That’s all the Mariners got, though, as Tanner Scott finished the eighth and César Valdez pitched the ninth for his seventh save. Seattle has scored three runs or fewer in six of its past nine games. With injuries to the starting rotation, the Mariners turned to their bullpen to try and navigate the Orioles' lineup. Erik Swanson started off with two perfect innings and the four relievers that followed continued to blank Baltimore until the eighth. Seattle had not allowed a run in 21 innings before Mullins went deep. SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS The Mariners will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to fans attending games starting Tuesday. The team is partnering with the City of Seattle and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to provide either the two-shot Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s a similar partnership to the one the Seattle Sounders offered to soccer fans beginning with their match on Sunday. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: D.J. Stewart was scratched from the original lineup due to lower back stiffness. Stewart was originally slated to start in right field and bat fifth. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Stewart was receiving treatment before the game and was considered day-to-day. UP NEXT Orioles: Jorge López (1-3, 7.48 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season. López did not factor in the decision last time out against the Yankees and did not allow a home run for the first time in eight starts. Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.98) makes his fifth start of the year. Dunn’s only win came against Baltimore on April 15 when he allowed one run and two hits in five innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Myers, Padres ruin Anderson's no-hit bid, beat Pirates 2-0

    SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson's no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0 Monday night, the Pirates' fifth straight loss. Anderson (2-3) kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh. Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field. Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning. After Myers’ hit, Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly and Austin Nola hit an RBI single with two outs to chase Anderson. San Diego had just three hits. The Padres needed a bullpen game because three starters are out with injuries or illness. San Diego’s sixth pitcher, Mark Melancon, who was named the NL Reliever of the Month for April earlier Monday after converting all nine save chances, pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Miguel Diaz, Craig Stammen, Austin Adams, Tim Hill (2-2) and Drew Pomeranz also contributed to the four-hitter. Anderson walked Trent Grisham leading off the game but induced a double-play grounder from Fernando Tatis Jr., the first of 13 straight batters Anderson retired before Jake Cronenworth reached on Anderson’s fielding error in the fifth. Third baseman Erik Gonzalez made a nice sliding, spinning stop of Myers’ grounder and threw a two-hopper to first for the first out of the fifth. Former Pirates starter Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter in Padres history on April 9, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the third. Musgrove pinch-hit to save a position player because the Padres needed a bullpen day. Anderson allowed two runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked three. Anderson won a 5-1 decision against Musgrove on April 14 in Pittsburgh. He also won a 5-4 decision against San Diego's Chris Paddack on Sept. 25 while with San Francisco. Diaz started for the Padres and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 14, 2019, at Colorado and his first start since June 21, 2017, at the Chicago Cubs. He struck out three and walked two. Diaz was invited to 2020 spring training but did not appear on the Padres’ 60-man player pool during the pandemic shortened season. Rookie second baseman Kim Ha-seong made a nice diving stop of Michael Perez’s grounder and threw him out to end the second and strand two runners. TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: Reinstated RHP Michael Feliz (cracked right middle fingernail) from the injured list and optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate site. UP NEXT Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the middle game of the series. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler was expected to name a starter after the game. It could be RHP Dinelson Lamet, who is eligible to come off the injured list, or LHP Ryan Weathers, who came out of his last start with soreness in his left arm after just one inning Wednesday at Arizona. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Kopitar reaches 999 career points, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist to reach 999 career points and the Los Angeles Kings put a big dent in the Arizona Coyotes’ playoff hopes with a 3-2 win Monday night. Kopitar scored in the second period and had an assist on Alex Iafallo's goal, putting him within one point of becoming the fourth Kings player to reach 1,000 for his career. Trevor Moore also scored and Jonathan Quick had 17 saves before leaving after the second period with an upper-body injury. Cal Petersen stopped 15 shots and helped the Kings withstand a wild late flurry by the Coyotes in relief. Jakob Chychrun scored his 17th goal, which leads all NHL defencemen, and Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes. Darcy Kuemper had 22 saves. Arizona is five points behind St. Louis for the West Division’s final playoff spot with three games left after the Blues beat Anaheim earlier Monday. The Coyotes have lost 11 of 14. The Coyotes got off to a slow in a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Saturday and did it again in another must-win game. Arizona had one shot on goal in the first 15 minutes — the Kings had nine — and Kuemper had to make some difficult saves, including a diving stop on Sean Walker in the early going. The Coyotes finally generated some offensive pressure late and Dvorak scored, gathering a pass from Lawson Crouse and knocking it past Quick with a backhander. The lead didn't last long. Moore scored 35 seconds later, beating Kuemper to the short after an Arizona faceoff win to the goalie's right. The Coyotes closed the period on the power play after the Kings' Tobias Bjornfot ran Clayton Keller into Quick. Chychrun capitalized 53 seconds into the second, beating Quick from the left circle on a shot off the post. Kopitar tied it midway through the period, one-timing a pass from Adrian Kempe past Kuemper's stick side on a 2-on-1. Iafallo put the Kings up on a late power play, jamming in a rebound after Kuemper stopped Drew Doughty's initial shot. Petersen made several difficult saves in the final two minutes after Arizona pulled Kuemper for an extra attacker. The Coyotes also had a couple of good in-close chances just miss due to bouncing pucks. UP NEXT The Kings lead the Coyotes 4-3 heading into the season series finale on Wednesday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press

  • Edmonton Oilers clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid had four points and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Oilers captain had two goal and two assists and Jesse Puljujarvi had one of each. Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored for Edmonton (31-17-2), and Leon Draisaitl notched a pair of assists. McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 91 points (31 goals, 60 assists). Nate Schmidt and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (19-24-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to five games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 20-of-23 to collect his 12th win of the season. Canucks netminder Braden Holtby had 27 saves. The Oilers hold a 4-2 edge in the season series between the two sides with four games to go. Edmonton sits second in the North Division, eight points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver remains at the bottom of the all-Canadian group's standings with nine games to go. The Chicago Blackhawks bounced the Oilers from the play-in round in a five-game series last season. The Oilers held a 4-2 lead heading into the third Monday night and refused to relent. The Canucks had a single shot on goal through the first 15 minutes of the period. Vancouver pulled Holtby with 3:29 left on the clock and the move immediately paid off with Boeser sent a bullet soaring past Koskinen off a face-off draw. The right-winger leads the Canucks in scoring with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists). McDavid sealed the score at 5-3, burying an empty-net strike with 1:00 to go in the game. Kahun closed out the second period with a blast past Holtby, making it 4-2 for Edmonton with 44.1 seconds left on the clock. Miller had briefly narrowed the Oilers lead to 3-2 with his 12th goal of the year. Vancouver's second of the night came 17:16 into the second when Miller tucked a backhanded shot under Koskinen's outstretched glove from the top of the crease. Just 41 seconds earlier, McDavid picked off a Canucks pass in the neutral zone, skated into Vancouver territory and blasted a shot at Holtby. The netminder initially seemed to make a glove save, but the puck trickled through and his attempt to dive backward and sweep it off the goal line was unsuccessful. Barrie gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead just 18 seconds into the middle frame. Holtby stopped a shot from Puljujarvi but couldn't corral the rebound. Barrie scooped up the puck at the top of the crease and quickly popped it in for his eighth goal of the season. The Canucks tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the first, thanks to Schmidt's fifth goal of the season. The defenceman took advantage of a net-front screen by rookie Nils Hoglander and rifled a shot from the top of the left face-off circle, beating Koskinen on his blocker side. The Oilers got an early lead after McDavid sent a slick pass to Puljujarvi across the slot. The Finnish forward fired a one timer past Holtby from the right face-off circle to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the game. It was Puljujarvi's 13th goal of the year. The Canucks recalled defenceman Jack Rathbone and centre Tyler Graovac from the taxi squad earlier on Monday, moves aimed at filling spots on a team that's been rocked by injuries. Centre Brandon Sutter (upper body) is the latest Vancouver player to go down with an injury, joining forwards Tyler Motte, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Elias Pettersson who were already out with various ailments. The team also placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave on Saturday amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Monday's game kicked off four-straight matchups between the Oilers and Canucks. Round two will go in Vancouver on Tuesday. NOTES: Each side was 0 for 1 on the power play. … Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse played his 400th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • The Rush: Russell Westbrook is balling, the NFL Draft lands in Vegas and the rich get richer

    Russell Westbrook drops another insane stat line, Las Vegas is now on the clock for the NFL Draft, Alabama adds another player to its roster and Bill and Melinda Gates really need to buy some pro sports teams.

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.