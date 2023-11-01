Classic Scenic Berhad's (KLSE:CSCENIC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Classic Scenic Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Classic Scenic Berhad is:

7.9% = RM12m ÷ RM152m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Classic Scenic Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Classic Scenic Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.5% which we definitely can't overlook. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 20% seen over the past five years by Classic Scenic Berhad. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Classic Scenic Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.1%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Classic Scenic Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Classic Scenic Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (or a retention ratio of 33%) for Classic Scenic Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Classic Scenic Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Classic Scenic Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its significant earnings growth, to which its moderate rate of return likely contributed. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Classic Scenic Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

