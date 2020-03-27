Make These Classic NYC Cocktails at Home Right Now
After a sweeping shutdown of all Manhattan bars and restaurants nearly two weeks ago, Friday nights in New York City—and everywhere—have taken on a totally different meaning. (It is Friday, right?) But hear us out: Sheltering in place doesn’t have to be boring, and it can even be chic. You may not be able to hop in a taxi to your favorite spot with friends and chat over martinis, but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some cocktail culture. So throw on your best dress, start a Google Hangouts session, and mix up one of these festive cocktails from three of our favorite New York lounges: Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar, Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel, and Chelsea’s Jungle Bird.
The Polo Bar Old-Fashioned
Ingredients
1 dash Wormwood bitters
2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
3 dashes Angostura bitters
2 tsp. demerara syrup
2½ oz. Jefferson’s Reserve Very Old, Very Small Batch Bourbon
Lemon and orange twist
Add bitters and syrup to a Ralph Lauren Garrett Double Old-Fashioned glass. Add ice. Add bourbon, and stir for 30 rotations. Garnish with lemon and orange twist.
Bemelmans Bar Manhattan
Ingredients
2 oz. bourbon or rye whiskey
1 oz. Antica Formula vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with two brandied cherries.
Jungle Bird’s Namesake Cocktail
Ingredients
2 oz. Don Q Piña pineapple rum
¾ oz. Contratto Aperitif
¼ oz. Campari
¾ oz. fresh lime juice
Add rum, Contratto, and Campari to a mixing glass with ice. Add the lime juice and mix with a barspoon. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
