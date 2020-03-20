Classic NASCAR: Rewatch some of the sport's most iconic races of all time
While we await a return to the race track, NASCAR.com will be looking back at some of the most iconic races the sport has ever seen. Stay tuned each day as a new race replay is unveiled and our memories are refreshed.
2005 Golden Corral 500
In Carl Edwards‘ first full-time season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, he wasted no time finding Victory Lane. In just his fourth start of the 2005 season, he picked up the very first Cup win of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Rewatch Edwards’ first back-flipping Cup win | Full race results | Edwards through the years
2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500
Relive the emotional 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway that saw Kevin Harvick get his first NASCAR Cup Series win by holding off a hard-charging Jeff Gordon just weeks after the passing of Dale Earnhardt.
Rewatch Harvick’s first career Cup win in Earnhardt’s car | Full race results | Harvick through the years
2001 Pennzoil Freedom 400
Bill Elliott‘s storied NASCAR Hall of Fame racing career includes a 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship, the Winston Million in 1985 and 44 Cup wins. But did you know he went seven years between wins?
Rewatch Bill Elliott’s 2001 at Homestead-Miami Speedway | Full race results | Elliott through the years