Classic Mustang Hit By Distracted Nissan Juke Driver

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This just hurts to see!

A report and video out of San Ysidro in San Diego, California show the aftermath of a collision between a classic Ford Mustang and a Nissan Juke. Reportedly, the driver of the Nissan was distracted momentarily by her phone, and that’s when she plowed into the back end of the Mustang. The collision pushed the pony car into the center divider wall.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 at about 11:30 am on March 10 when the collision took place. As you can see in the screenshots and in the video itself, the Mustang suffered quite a bit of front- and rear-end damage. The Nissan was damaged in the front. It was able to pull over to an exit, completely blocking it. Lanes 1 through 3 on the Interstate were also reportedly blocked by debris. CHP shut down all the southbound lanes as it worked to clean up the cars and debris. In other words, this was a complete mess.

We hate seeing classic cars get destroyed by modern bread boxes on wheels. Some might say since this wasn’t a fastback or convertible it was no big loss, but we bet the owner would beg to differ. People should be able to drive their classics and enjoy them without having to worry about people trying to read the latest tweet from Taylor Swift or whatever plowing into them.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the classic car that was injured in this crash. The male driver of the Mustang had a head injury, but he refused to go to the hospital. His female passenger was unhurt. The female driver of the Nissan had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed, or this would have ben much worse.

Remember, when you’re driving it’s best to keep your eyes on the road and not on your phone, touchscreen, or whatever else. Most modern phones have a driving setting to minimize alerts and other distractions, so that might be a good thing to set up.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sask. man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder of his parents and son

    A Prince Albert, Sask. man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing his parents and his son almost two years ago. Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier also admitted to the attempted murder of his daughter. Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier was facing three counts of first-degree murder in the March 29, 2020 deaths of Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, who were both 56, as well as seven-year-old Bentlee. Carrier pleaded guilty in Court of Queen's Bench earlier this year. Carrier also

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • 'Very blessed' says P.E.I. runner headed for Boston Marathon

    Fourteen Prince Edward Islanders will be running the world's oldest annual marathon this year. After two pandemic-disrupted events, the Boston Marathon is back for its regular spring running this Monday. It is not only the world's oldest, it is also one of the most popular, and participating takes more than just turning up at the start line. Runners must meet a particular time in a qualifying event. "I know many who have tried and not got that qualifying time," said runner Amber MacLeod. "It's k

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Feeling better than ever, Kirk ready for his chance to shine with Blue Jays

    With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.