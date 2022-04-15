Classic Mustang Hit By Distracted Nissan Juke Driver

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This just hurts to see!

A report and video out of San Ysidro in San Diego, California show the aftermath of a collision between a classic Ford Mustang and a Nissan Juke. Reportedly, the driver of the Nissan was distracted momentarily by her phone, and that’s when she plowed into the back end of the Mustang. The collision pushed the pony car into the center divider wall.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 at about 11:30 am on March 10 when the collision took place. As you can see in the screenshots and in the video itself, the Mustang suffered quite a bit of front- and rear-end damage. The Nissan was damaged in the front. It was able to pull over to an exit, completely blocking it. Lanes 1 through 3 on the Interstate were also reportedly blocked by debris. CHP shut down all the southbound lanes as it worked to clean up the cars and debris. In other words, this was a complete mess.

We hate seeing classic cars get destroyed by modern bread boxes on wheels. Some might say since this wasn’t a fastback or convertible it was no big loss, but we bet the owner would beg to differ. People should be able to drive their classics and enjoy them without having to worry about people trying to read the latest tweet from Taylor Swift or whatever plowing into them.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the classic car that was injured in this crash. The male driver of the Mustang had a head injury, but he refused to go to the hospital. His female passenger was unhurt. The female driver of the Nissan had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed, or this would have ben much worse.

Remember, when you’re driving it’s best to keep your eyes on the road and not on your phone, touchscreen, or whatever else. Most modern phones have a driving setting to minimize alerts and other distractions, so that might be a good thing to set up.

