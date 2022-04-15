Classic movies in SoCal: 'The Servant,' 'Sleeping Beauty,' 'Harold & Kumar' and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Color of Pomegranates’

The life and times of 18th century Armenian poet Sayat-Nova are recalled in a series of visually ravishing and largely dialogue-free tableaux vivant in Sergei Parajanov’s utterly unique 1969 masterpiece. In Armenian with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. April 20. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Easter Parade’

In her Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, Judy Garland is the finest lady in this classic 1948 MGM musical co-starring Fred Astaire and featuring the music of Irving Berlin. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. April 16. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle’

A bout of the munchies leads to a series of wacky misadventures for our titular BFFs and cannabis enthusiasts in this 2004 stoner comedy starring John Cho, Kal Penn and Neil Patrick Harris as himself. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8 p.m. April 20. $20 per car plus $8 per passenger. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

The boy wizard’s quest to unlock the secrets of his past takes a “Sirius” turn in this evocative 2004 entry in the franchise based on the J. K. Rowling fantasy novels. Alfonso Cuarón directs, and Daniel Radcliffe, Gary Oldman and Michael Gambon star. Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. April 17. Single: $28; loveseat: $58. themontalban.com

‘The Last Temptation of Christ’

Willem Dafoe portrays the man from Galilee in director Martin Scorsese’s controversial 1988 adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis’ controversial 1955 novel. Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey and David Bowie also star, and rocker Peter Gabriel supplies the memorable score. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 3:30 and 7:15 p.m. April 17; 4:15 p.m. April 20. $18. drafthouse.com

‘Mad Maxathon’

Screenings of director George Miller’s original post-apocalyptic action trilogy — 1979’s “Mad Max,” 1981’s “The Road Warrior” and 1985’s “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” all starring Mel Gibson — are followed by Miller’s own 2015 reboot “Mad Max: Fury Road,” starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 4 p.m. April 16, 3 p.m. April 17. $30; advance purchase recommended, with a limited number of tickets available at the door. thenewbev.com

‘Midnight Cowboy’

A hustle here, a hustle there, New York City is the place where aspiring gigolo Jon Voight meets low-rent con artist Dustin Hoffman in John Schlesinger’s Oscar-winning 1969 drama. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. April 19. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

Noir City Hollywood

Disreputable detectives, femmes fatale and other shady characters share the screen once again as this annual festival returns with a slate of classic crime dramas from the 1940s and 1950s, most presented in 35mm. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7 and 9 p.m. April 15; 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 16-17. $18. Full schedule at hollywoodlegiontheater.com

2022 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival

The annual showcase for works by queer and trans filmmakers of color continues online with screenings, panels, etc. Various times and prices through April 17. outfestfusion.com

‘Pushing Hands’

An elderly Tai Chi master from Beijing finds himself living in the Big Apple in a new 2K restoration of “Crouching Tiger” filmmaker Ang Lee’s 1991 debut feature. In English and Mandarin with English subtitles. Sihung Lung stars. Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica. 1:20, 4:20 and 7:10 p.m. April 15-21. $6-$14. laemmle.com

‘Saturday Night Fever’

John Travolta struts his stuff in this disco-tastic 1977 drama directed by John Badham and featuring the music of the Bee Gees. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. April 16. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Servant’

A duplicitous British butler turns the tables on his posh employer in a new 4K restoration of director Joseph Losey’s chilling 1963 psychological drama. Dirk Bogarde and James Fox co-star, and playwright Harold Pinter penned the screenplay. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 1:10, 4 and 7:10 p.m. April 15-21. $6-$14. laemmle.com

‘Sleeping Beauty’

Princess Aurora catches 40 winks while her beloved Prince Phillip faces off against the nefarious fairy Maleficent in Disney’s animated 1959 fantasy based on the classic fairy tale. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. April 15-17. $15. (800) 347-6396. elcapitantheatre.com

