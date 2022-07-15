Classic movies in SoCal: 'Cabaret,' 'Showgirls,' 'Willy Wonka,' Outfest and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

'Cabaret'



What good is sitting alone in your room? Go see Liza Minnelli in 50th anniversary screenings of Bob Fosse's Oscar-winning 1972 adaptation of the Kander & Ebb musical set in a decadent nightclub in pre-WWII Berlin. TCM Big Screen Classics, various area theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. July 17 and 20. $18, $20. fathomevents.com

'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' with 'Suddenly, Last Summer'



Elizabeth Taylor burns up the screen in this double bill of 1950s dramas adapted from Tennessee Williams' stage plays. Paul Newman co-stars in the former, Montgomery Clift in the latter. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:50 p.m. July 19-20. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Harold and Maude’



A death-obsessed teen strikes up an unlikely friendship with a quirky senior citizen in a new 4K restoration Hal Ashby’s one-of-a-kind 1971 black comedy. Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon star. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. July 16. Free; RSVP required. americancinematheque.com

LA Shorts International Film Festival



This showcase features short films by professional and student filmmakers from around the world. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Various showtimes, July 21-28. $15, $19; passes, $199. lashortsfest.com

'Le Samouraï'



Alain Delon is cool as a Gallic cucumber as the titular hitman in Jean-Pierre Melville's noir-ish 1967 crime drama. In French with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30 p.m. July 17, 7:30 p.m. July 18. $7.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

Long Beach Opera Film Festival



The inaugural edition of this showcase includes art and opera films, live performances and more. Art Theatre, 2025 E 4th Street, Long Beach. Noon to midnight, July 16; 2 to 5 p.m. July 17. $30, $45. longbeachopera.org

'The Mark of Zorro'



Douglas Fairbanks plays the masked avenger in this thrilling silent-era swashbuckler from 1920, presented in 35mm with an original score performed live by the Jack Curtis Dubowksy Orchestra. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. July 16. $16, $20; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'



A teen from rural Pennsylvania travels to New York City in search of an abortion in this acclaimed 2020 indie drama. Part of the series "American Neorealism, Part Two: 1984-2020." UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. July 16. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival



The annual showcase includes in-person and virtual screenings of new features, documentaries and shorts, including groundbreaking films such as Todd Haynes' 2002 melodrama "Far From Heaven," plus workshops, panel discussions and more. Various showtimes through July 24. $8-$175. Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, and other area venues. outfestla.org

PNB Dance Film Festival



Short dance films are shown on outdoor LED screens to coincide with Pacific Northwest Ballet's weekend engagement. Co-presented by Dance Camera West. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 5 to 7 p.m. July 15; 5 p.m. to midnight July 16; noon to 6 p.m. July 17. Free. musiccenter.org

'Phantom of the Paradise'



A singer-songwriter seeks vengeance on the record producer (Paul Williams) who screwed him over in Brian De Palma's rock-fueled 1974 cult classic. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10 p.m. July 16. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

'Pink Floyd: The Wall'



A jaded rock star (Bob Geldof) descends into madness in Alan Parker's fantastical 1982 musical drama based on the venerable British rock band's epic 1979 concept album. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. July 15. $10. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

'Showgirls'



What happens in Vegas: It’s Elizabeth Berkley vs. Gina Gershon to see who rules the Strip in Paul Verhoeven’s over-the-top, mature-audiences-only 1995 drama. Kyle MacLachlan also stars. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. July 16. $22. cinespia.org

'The Silence of the Lambs'



A fledgling FBI agent tries to pick an incarcerated serial killer’s brain in an effort to crack a big case in Jonathan Demme’s multi-Oscar-winning 1991 thriller. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins star. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., El Segundo (parking structure). 10:15 p.m. July 15. $19.50-$26.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'



Gene Wilder plays the eccentric and vaguely sinister candy maker in this kind-of-kid-friendly 1971 musical fantasy based on a Roald Dahl novel. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. July 16, 2:30 p.m. July 17. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

'Wolfwalkers'



A young lass in 17th century Ireland has a mystical adventure in this folklore-infused, family-friendly 2020 animated fantasy. UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 11 a.m. July 17. Free; no registration required. cinema.ucla.edu

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.