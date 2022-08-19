Classic movies in SoCal: 'Amadeus,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' Laurel and Hardy and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

'Amadeus' Live in Concert

The music of Mozart will fill the air as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Pacific Chorale perform live-to-picture to accompany Miloš Forman's Oscar-winning 1984 biodrama about the 18th-century Austrian composer. Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham star. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. $19-$79. hollywoodbowl.com

'Beauty and the Beast'

A tale as old as time is retold once again in Disney's delightful 1991 animated musical based on the classic fairy tale. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21. $15. (800) 347-6396. elcapitantheatre.com

'Cinema’s First Nasty Women'

This four-part series spotlighting newly restored silent-era films from the U.S. and Europe continues and concludes. UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

'Conan the Barbarian'

What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, to hear the lamentations of their woman and to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger in this rip-roaring 1982 sword-and-sandal adventure directed by John Milius and co-written by Oliver Stone. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 24. $18. drafthouse.com

'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' with 'The Baby of Mâcon'

Peter Greenaway will be on hand for a Q&A at this double bill that pairs the British filmmaker’s ravishing 1989 romantic thriller starring Michael Gambon and Helen Mirren with his 1993 historical drama starring Ralph Fiennes and Julia Ormond. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

'Cool Hand Luke'

What we've got here is Paul Newman in one of his signature roles — that of an indomitable inmate sweating out his sentence at a prison camp in 1950s Florida — in this hit 1967 drama. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

'Dr. No'

Sean Connery is Bond, James Bond, in 60th anniversary screenings of this 1962 espionage thriller that launched the long-lived action franchise. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21. $18, $20. fathomevents.com

'Five East Pieces'

A salute to Bob Rafelson includes the late filmmaker's 1970 counter-culture tale starring Jack Nicholson as a once-promising classical pianist toiling away as an oil-field worker out Kern County way. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

'The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T'

A young boy finds himself transported to a fantasy world ruled by a cruel piano teacher in this live-action 1953 musical fable co-written by beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 11 a.m. Aug. 20. $5. academymuseum.org

'Gas Food Lodging' with 'Grace of My Heart'

Allison Anders is slated to be on hand for this double bill that pairs the filmmaker's 1992 indie drama starring Brooke Adams, Ione Skye and Fairuza Balk as a New Mexico mom and her two daughters, with Anders' musical 1996 fable starring Illeana Douglas as a Carole King-like singer-songwriter. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:40 p.m. Aug. 23-24. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

'Grease'

The dearly departed Olivia Newton-John stars opposite John Travolta in this blockbuster 1978 musical about 1950s teenagers in love. Street Food Cinema at Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20; gates open at 5:30 p.m. $10-$24; ages 5 and younger, free; advance purchase recommended. streetfoodcinema.com

HollyShorts Film Festival

This celebration of short films from around the world continues and concludes. TCL Chinese Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes through Aug. 20. Passes: $55. hollyshorts.com

'Laurel and Hardy on the Streets of Los Angeles'

It's all about location, location, location as the legendary comedy duo capers and cavorts in three classic shorts shot right here in SoCal. Author and historian Craig Calman hosts. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

'Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters'

The life and times of controversial Japanese author Yukio Mishima are dramatized in Paul Schrader's gripping 1985 bio-drama set to a score by Philip Glass. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 23. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

16mm Cartoon Party

Feel like a kid again at this family-friendly offering featuring some of your favorite cartoon characters from days of yore. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon. Aug. 20. $7.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' in Concert

The Force will be with you as Pacific Symphony performs John Williams' classic score live-to-picture to accompany a screening of this thrilling 1980 entry in George Lucas' epic space saga. FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine. 8 p.m. Aug. 20. $39-$100. pacificsymphony.org

