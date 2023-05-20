Classic FM listeners deserting in droves after bosses 'turn their backs' on traditional fans

A performance at the Royal Albert Hall in August 2022 - Mark Allan

Classic FM has hit its lowest-ever audience levels after being accused of trying to be too trendy.

The commercial station lost another 426,000 listeners in the latest quarter, new figures show, pulling in 4.5 million listeners a week as of March, compared to 4.9 million in the three months to Christmas.

It means the station has shed some 940,000 listeners from its pre-pandemic audience of 5.48 million, a drop of 17.1 per cent, continuing a long-term decline from the 6 million who tuned in each week in 1999.

It is the station's smallest audience in the 23 years since RAJAR, the industry body, has been publishing quarterly figures, with the over-65s category seeing the sharpest recent fall.

Station bosses have now been accused of "turning their backs" on traditional classical music fans in the pursuit of younger audiences.

Video game music

Recent schedule changes on the network have included a show "dedicated to video game music", called High Score, hosted by Eímear Noone, who has composed various scores for games.

In January, Classic FM rolled out a five-part "positivity series" with the former Love Island star Dr Alex George, featuring "practical advice and tips on living everyday life in a positive way".

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George took part in a five-part 'positivity series' for the station - Paul Grover

Another show in November, called Pet Classics, saw the host Charlotte Hawkins "help keep anxious pets – and their owners – calm and relaxed this fireworks season" with "relaxing music".

The station also handed a six-week presenting series to the Kanneh-Masons, a family of musicians who found fame on the social media app TikTok and one of whom performed at the Duchess of Sussex's wedding, which marked their radio debut.

An industry source, who has previously coached teams through tough audience figures, said: “This feels just like the BBC. While diversity and variety on the radio is of course important, stations risk haemorrhaging listeners if they keep turning their backs on that core audience.”

David Taylor, a leading classical music consultant, wrote on his blog: "There is now an overall trend of decline for Classic FM, having posted record lows for five of the last seven quarters, including dropping under 5 million listeners for the first time."

Still the most popular station

While Classic FM remains the UK's most popular classical music station, 2.6 million listeners ahead of its nearest rival, its latest decline in listeners has not been matched by its main competitors.

BBC Radio 3 grew by 64,000 listeners from 1.87 million to 1.93 million in the latest quarter, an increase of 3.4 per cent, having held a steady figure since the pandemic, while Scala Radio grew 33,000, from 233,000 to 266,000, though that was still a drop on pre-pandemic levels.

One station that is continuing on the ascendant is Boom Radio, a station targeted at baby boomers, which has nearly doubled its audience in a year to 635,000 each week.

David Lloyd, Boom Radio's co-founder, said: "There are challenges for any station with an older audience in terms of tone, angles and topics, ensuring that relatability to listeners is high yet the egregious views of yesteryear are not tolerated."

Global, the parent company of Classic FM, declined to comment.