From a classic clutch to a proper watch: five iconic accessories that never go out of style

The Christmas gifting conundrum goes something like this: a gift card or candle that covers all bases could come across as impersonal, but anything too specific might send the recipient running to the returns queue, and anything right on-trend may not make it into next year.

Far better, of course, to give something special to that special someone. Something with the ooh-factor. Something they’ll treasure forever.

Big ticket accessories like iconic bags, grownup watches and jewellery might seem out of reach, but pre-loved versions abound. Often these vintage investment pieces are rarer than anything on the market today, conferring extra style creds. And this way you’re giving a gift to the planet, too.

These are five investment accessories* that endure.

The black clutch or handbag

Truly the little black dress of any handbag collection. As with an LBD, choosing a classic one ensures you’ll never put a foot wrong, gift-wise. A note on timing: this one is best gifted immediately preceding a night out, so they have a chance to enjoy it right away.

YSL Kate: the party girl of the clutch crew – she’ll be most at home on a cocktail table.

Black Prada clutch: sleek and ladylike doesn’t have to mean boring, as this black Prada clutch proves.

Vintage Gucci Bamboo clutch: Gucci has reissued a number of handbag designs incorporating bamboo, making this vintage style a serious investment (as well as a great bag).

The luxury tote

A well-chosen luxury tote bag is a gift that will take them everywhere. The most desirable ones are roomy enough for a laptop, but never too heavy to be used as intended.

At once elegant and utilitarian, a luxury tote can go anywhere. Photograph: Luc TEBOUL/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton Neverfull: it’s a classic for a reason, and the reason is versatility. The coated canvas is durable and smart enough for work, but casual enough to use as a carry-on or nappy bag.

Chloé Woody tote bag: an effortlessly elegant carry-all from the French fashion house.

Gucci tote bag: between the monogrammed canvas, contrast leather handles and pristine gold hardware, this vintage Gucci tote is a find.

Story continues

The proper watch

A luxury timepiece is a thing of beauty – especially when you take care to select a unique piece from the past. Consider original vintage versions of current designs for a way to tap into luxury maisons at a friendlier price – and when you buy on eBay, you can bypass the often-lengthy waiting lists for new luxury watches and access timepieces no longer available elsewhere.

VC 1970s: a rare style like this Vacheron Constantin design from the 1970s makes for an irreplicable gift.

Vintage Cartier Baignoire: at the 2023 Watches and Wonders show, Cartier debuted a new version of the Baignoire on a gold bangle. Nod to an original with this vintage specimen from the 1960s.

Vintage Audemars Piguet: an unusual shape and eyecatching dial colour make this watch a smart buy.

The trench coat

No, not an accessory, per se, but every bit as enduring as an “it” bag and as good at completing any look. A classic trench works through all seasons – and vintage versions weather wonderfully.

Vintage Aquascutum trench: ostensibly the original trench – aqua scutum meaning “water shield” in Latin – the brand’s historic designs are as iconic as they come.

Vintage Yves Saint Laurent trench coat: shift from the traditional beige, YSL’s navy version is perfect for puddle-hopping.

Toteme trench: a modern classic cotton-blend gabardine from Stockholm-based label Toteme – cue instant cool creds.

The sparkle

For the ultimate gift, the sort no one can resist, it’s got to be diamonds. If you aren’t looking for a ring, try a tennis bracelet, vintage earrings or a necklace.

Tennis bracelet: a piece they’ll wear with everything from T-shirts and jeans to wedding-guest looks.

Sapphire cluster earrings: vintage sparkle with a royal-blue touch.

Single diamond necklace: this standalone statement pendant emits “diamonds are forever” energy.

Found The One?

Once you’ve found the perfect pre-loved gift, The One for your one, you can make sure it’s the real deal with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee – where blue ticked luxury bags, watches and jewellery are inspected and authenticated by experts. Shop eBay’s pre-loved luxury present collection



*All product listings live at the time of publishing.

‘Authenticity Guarantee’ is independent from, and not associated with any brands sold on eBay.

eBay’s Authentication Guarantee programme covers jewellery and handbags over £500 and watches over £1,500. The programme does not cover fashion and clothes.