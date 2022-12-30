The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Fashion trends often change faster than your latest order can send a shipping confirmation, which makes keeping up with the latest styles a near impossible feat. However, some brands stand the test of time — both in durability and star factor — like Dr. Martens. What started as a work-wear brand in the 1940s has become iconic for its boot styles that are as functional as they are chic. And while the label has never been “out,” per se, it’s recently seen a major resurgence in popularity — and seen on the feet of countless celebrities.

The decades-lasting boots typically come at investment prices, but right now, pairs are up to 55 percent off at Nordstrom as part of its major Half-Yearly Sale. With major snow storms and temperatures dropping into negative digits in many areas recently, investing in reliable winter boots that are comfortable, durable, and warm has never been more essential. And thanks to these Doc Marten discounts, now’s a great time to buy.

One famous regular of the brand is Bella Hadid, who has been seen wearing a previous zip version of the 1461 oxford boot, among others. While this particular style is no longer sold, similar options like 1461 Quad Platform Derby and Audrick Platform Derby are available (and on sale) at Nordstrom now. Keira Knightley has also been spotted in the brand’s classic Chelsea boots numerous times, while Elizabeth Olsen has worn the shearling-lined Leonore boots. Though Olsen’s exact style is not on sale, the 1461 Quad Fur-Lined Platform Derby are a similar loafer option and available for half-off.

The Jadon Boots have a loyal celebrity fan base, too, worn by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ashley Benson. Designed to last with leather uppers and chunky rubber soles, the popular utilitarian-style boots typically cost $200 but are marked down to $105 in white leather. Keep in mind that Dr. Martens are not sold in half sizes; several reviewers recommended sizing up and wearing thick socks to make up the difference. While many leather boots earn a reputation of having a long breaking in period, one Nordstrom shopper found the Jadon boots to be the opposite: “I wound up packing to NYC and wore them for the first time on a day full of walking and [I am] delighted to report that they are lighter than you’d think and require zero breaking in.”

Beyond the celebrity-endorsed pairs, platform boots are the trend this winter, and there are even more discounted options to choose from: The Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot and the Devon Flower Platform Bootie are both an additional 25 percent off on top of their regular sale prices. On the latter style, the lug sole and water-repellent material makes it a great all-weather option.

Whichever option you go with, quality and versatility won’t be a concern. Wear your new boots with scrunched socks and fleece-lined leggings for a casual, comfy look, or take inspo from the street style of celebs like Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, and Diane Kruger, and dress them up with a sweater dress or baggy jeans.

Below, shop more of the best deals on Dr. Martens boots from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale before the discounts end soon.

