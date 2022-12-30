The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom

Shannon Bauer
·3 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop the winter staple while it’s double-discounted.

<p>InStyle / Jaclyn Mastropasqua</p>

InStyle / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Fashion trends often change faster than your latest order can send a shipping confirmation, which makes keeping up with the latest styles a near impossible feat. However, some brands stand the test of time — both in durability and star factor — like Dr. Martens. What started as a work-wear brand in the 1940s has become iconic for its boot styles that are as functional as they are chic. And while the label has never been “out,” per se, it’s recently seen a major resurgence in popularity — and seen on the feet of countless celebrities.

The decades-lasting boots typically come at investment prices, but right now, pairs are up to 55 percent off at Nordstrom as part of its major Half-Yearly Sale. With major snow storms and temperatures dropping into negative digits in many areas recently, investing in reliable winter boots that are comfortable, durable, and warm has never been more essential. And thanks to these Doc Marten discounts, now’s a great time to buy.

One famous regular of the brand is Bella Hadid, who has been seen wearing a previous zip version of the 1461 oxford boot, among others. While this particular style is no longer sold, similar options like 1461 Quad Platform Derby and Audrick Platform Derby are available (and on sale) at Nordstrom now. Keira Knightley has also been spotted in the brand’s classic Chelsea boots numerous times, while Elizabeth Olsen has worn the shearling-lined Leonore boots. Though Olsen’s exact style is not on sale, the 1461 Quad Fur-Lined Platform Derby are a similar loafer option and available for half-off.

The Jadon Boots have a loyal celebrity fan base, too, worn by the likes of Priyanka Chopra,  Olivia Rodrigo, and Ashley Benson. Designed to last with leather uppers and chunky rubber soles, the popular utilitarian-style boots typically cost $200 but are marked down to $105 in white leather. Keep in mind that Dr. Martens are not sold in half sizes; several reviewers recommended sizing up and wearing thick socks to make up the difference. While many leather boots earn a reputation of having a long breaking in period, one Nordstrom shopper found the Jadon boots to be the opposite: “I wound up packing to NYC and wore them for the first time on a day full of walking and [I am] delighted to report that they are lighter than you’d think and require zero breaking in.”

Beyond the celebrity-endorsed pairs, platform boots are the trend this winter, and there are even more discounted options to choose from: The Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot and the Devon Flower Platform Bootie are both an additional 25 percent off on top of their regular sale prices. On the latter style, the lug sole and water-repellent material makes it a great all-weather option.

Whichever option you go with, quality and versatility won’t be a concern. Wear your new boots with scrunched socks and fleece-lined leggings for a casual, comfy look, or take inspo from the street style of celebs like Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, and Diane Kruger, and dress them up with a sweater dress or baggy jeans.

Below, shop more of the best deals on Dr. Martens boots from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale before the discounts end soon.

Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $113 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

Jadon Boot

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $105 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

1461 Quad Platform Derby

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $90 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

Audrick Platform Boot

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $113 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

1461 Quad Fur-Lined Platform Derby

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $83 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com

Devon Flower Platform Bootie

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $120 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Reese Witherspoon swears by her 13-minute skincare routine. Here's what she does to keep skin smooth and plump.

    Witherspoon said she moisturizes, treats dark spots, and uses clean beauty products to even out her skin tone.

  • Christmas in the dark: Many N.B. residents spent much of their holidays without power

    Trudy MacInnis spent her Christmas holidays in a snowsuit — inside her own house. MacInnis said she lost power at her home in Bath, in western New Brunswick, on the evening of Dec. 23, and it wasn't until the afternoon on Christmas Day that she got it back. And she wasn't the only one. The outage event affected more than 100,000 customers, and at its peak, about 70,000 homes were without electricity. MacInnis said one of the hardest parts of the outage was the cold and trying to keep her pets wa

  • These Winter Date Ideas Are Just What You Need to Heat Things Up

    Get cozy with your sweetheart thanks to these best winter date ideas for when it's really, really cold outside. Make the most of the winter months with cute activities and dates.

  • Prince Louis Gives His Sister Princess Charlotte An Adorable Christmas Gift

    Prince and Princess of Wales walked around Sandringham church with their children, and Prince Louis gave his older sister, Princess Charlotte an sweet gift.

  • Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

    The teens shined in all-black fits at the annual gathering, and shared a few pics of their looks (and love!) to Instagram

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • HC Davos holds on to early lead in 2-1 win over Canada at Spengler Cup

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup. The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos. Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead. Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win. Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 26 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reacch 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena

  • Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including 26 in the third period alone. Jake DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (27-

  • Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight. Williamson's 3-poin

  • Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night. Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two short field goals for the Chargers (9-6), who won their third straight after getting the help they needed this weekend from Las Vegas, Miami, New England and the New York Jets. When all fo

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo