Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others

It was just last year that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen.

Whew, that was a thing, remember? Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we?

Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 140 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets.

But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, or thinking about George Bailey making violent love to Mary Hatch in the living room? (Wait, what?)

Here is our inaugural stab at a “Where to Watch” guide to some holiday classics, based on currently available data (that is always subject to change). We will update if additional broadcast/cable airings come to our attention. As always, TVLine is an interactive experience, so if there’s a legit classic you’d like added, maybe you won’t catch us in a Grinchy mood and we will oblige!

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ - Credit: Courtesy of Lee Mendelson Film Productions

Courtesy of Lee Mendelson Film Productions

A Charlie Brown Christmas

STREAM: Apple TV+

TUNE IN: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 pm (PBS and PBS Kids)

A Christmas Story

STREAM: HBO Max, TBS.com, TNTDrama.com

TUNE IN: Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 pm on TBS (24-hour marathon, 12 plays)… Saturday, Dec. 25 at 9 pm on TNT (24-hour marathon, 12 plays)

Die Hard (Don’t fight on this one)

STREAM: IMDb TV, AMC+

TUNE IN: Wednesday, Nov. 24 (7 and 10 pm, Paramount Network)

‘Elf’ - Credit: Everett Collection

Everett Collection

Elf

STREAM: HBO Max, Starz.com

TUNE IN: TBD

Frosty the Snowman

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: Friday, Nov. 26 (8 pm, CBS), plus numerous December airings on Freeform

Home Alone

STREAM: Disney+

TUNE IN: Numerous December airings on Freeform; view schedule.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

STREAM: Peacock (Premium), TBS.com, TNTDrama.com

TUNE IN: Sunday, Nov. 14 (6:30 pm, TNT)… Friday, Nov. 26 (8 pm, NBC)… Saturday, Dec. 25 (8 pm, NBC)

It’s a Wonderful Life

STREAM: Prime Video, Tubi, fuboTV,

TUNE IN: Sunday, Nov. 21 (1:30 am, Lifetime)… Saturday, Dec. 4 (8 pm, NBC)… Friday, Dec. 24 (8 pm, NBC)

The Little Drummer Boy

TUNE IN: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 am (Freeform)

Love, Actually

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: Tuesday, Dec. 14 1t 12:30 pm (Freeform)

Meet Me in St. Louis

STREAM: HBO Max

TUNE IN: TBD

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ - Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

STREAM: HBO Max

TUNE IN: Not available.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

STREAM: Disney+

TUNE IN: Not available.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

STREAM: HBO Max

TUNE IN: Regularly-ish on TBS/TNT; view imminent airings.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

STREAM: Disney+

TUNE IN: Not available.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ - Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Courtesy of CBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: Monday, Nov. 22 (8 pm, CBS), plus numerous December airings on Freeform

The Santa Clause

STREAM: Disney+

TUNE IN: Numerous December airings on Freeform; view schedule.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

STREAM: N/A

TUNE IN: Numerous December airings on Freeform; view schedule.

Scrooged

STREAM: AMC+, Pluto TV, fuboTV, Philo

TUNE IN: TBD

The Shop Around the Corner

STREAM: HBO Hax

TUNE IN: TBD

White Christmas

STREAM: Netflix

TUNE IN: TBD

