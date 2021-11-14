Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others
It was just last year that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen.
Whew, that was a thing, remember? Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we?
Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 140 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets.
But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, or thinking about George Bailey making violent love to Mary Hatch in the living room? (Wait, what?)
Here is our inaugural stab at a “Where to Watch” guide to some holiday classics, based on currently available data (that is always subject to change). We will update if additional broadcast/cable airings come to our attention. As always, TVLine is an interactive experience, so if there’s a legit classic you’d like added, maybe you won’t catch us in a Grinchy mood and we will oblige!
A Charlie Brown Christmas
STREAM: Apple TV+
TUNE IN: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 pm (PBS and PBS Kids)
A Christmas Story
STREAM: HBO Max, TBS.com, TNTDrama.com
TUNE IN: Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 pm on TBS (24-hour marathon, 12 plays)… Saturday, Dec. 25 at 9 pm on TNT (24-hour marathon, 12 plays)
Die Hard (Don’t fight on this one)
STREAM: IMDb TV, AMC+
TUNE IN: Wednesday, Nov. 24 (7 and 10 pm, Paramount Network)
Elf
STREAM: HBO Max, Starz.com
TUNE IN: TBD
Frosty the Snowman
STREAM: N/A
TUNE IN: Friday, Nov. 26 (8 pm, CBS), plus numerous December airings on Freeform
Home Alone
STREAM: Disney+
TUNE IN: Numerous December airings on Freeform; view schedule.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)
STREAM: Peacock (Premium), TBS.com, TNTDrama.com
TUNE IN: Sunday, Nov. 14 (6:30 pm, TNT)… Friday, Nov. 26 (8 pm, NBC)… Saturday, Dec. 25 (8 pm, NBC)
It’s a Wonderful Life
STREAM: Prime Video, Tubi, fuboTV,
TUNE IN: Sunday, Nov. 21 (1:30 am, Lifetime)… Saturday, Dec. 4 (8 pm, NBC)… Friday, Dec. 24 (8 pm, NBC)
The Little Drummer Boy
TUNE IN: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 am (Freeform)
Love, Actually
STREAM: N/A
TUNE IN: Tuesday, Dec. 14 1t 12:30 pm (Freeform)
Meet Me in St. Louis
STREAM: HBO Max
TUNE IN: TBD
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
STREAM: HBO Max
TUNE IN: Not available.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
STREAM: Disney+
TUNE IN: Not available.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
STREAM: HBO Max
TUNE IN: Regularly-ish on TBS/TNT; view imminent airings.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
STREAM: Disney+
TUNE IN: Not available.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
STREAM: N/A
TUNE IN: Monday, Nov. 22 (8 pm, CBS), plus numerous December airings on Freeform
The Santa Clause
STREAM: Disney+
TUNE IN: Numerous December airings on Freeform; view schedule.
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)
STREAM: N/A
TUNE IN: Numerous December airings on Freeform; view schedule.
Scrooged
STREAM: AMC+, Pluto TV, fuboTV, Philo
TUNE IN: TBD
The Shop Around the Corner
STREAM: HBO Hax
TUNE IN: TBD
White Christmas
STREAM: Netflix
TUNE IN: TBD
