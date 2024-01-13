Classic Chase: James Best wins on My Silver Lining at Warwick

My Silver Lining won by three-quarters of a length

Jockey James Best won the Classic Chase at Warwick on My Silver Lining, owned by his mother-in-law Celia Djivanovic.

The grey mare, a 17-2 chance trained by Emma Lavelle, beat Galia Des Liteaux to deny trainer Dan Skelton a seventh win of the afternoon across all cards.

"This is the best day of my career. Obviously it's sentimental as a family horse," said Best.

Skelton won the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton with 33-1 outsider Jay Jay Reilly, ridden by Tristan Durrell.

Durrell won the handicap chase with Flegmatik earlier on Saturday.

Banbridge, ridden by JJ Slevin for trainer Joseph O'Brien, landed the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Leopardstown from Pic D'Orhy.

The winner is now about 5-1 for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Notlongtillmay, trained by Laura Morgan. was fatally injured in a fall at the final fence.

A tearful Morgan told ITV Racing: "It's absolutely horrendous; he didn't deserve that. He just took a nasty fall at the last and broke his shoulder.

"He's been our stable star and it's so upsetting. It will leave a massive hole in the yard every day.

"He was such a character. And little Ernie, the pony that has come with him - he will miss him."