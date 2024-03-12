Classic Car Auction’s Online Sale Will Feature Two Nice Late 50s Fords-The Auction Ends March 16th-Bid Now

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Step into the world of classic automotive elegance with Classic Car Auction's latest online event, showcasing two exquisite late 50s Ford models. As the auction draws to a close on March 16th, now is the perfect time to place your bids and potentially secure a piece of automotive history. Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to the classic car scene, this sale offers a unique opportunity to own a vintage Ford that encapsulates the spirit and innovation of the late 1950s. Don't miss your chance to bid on these timeless beauties – act now and be part of classic car legacy!

1957 Ford Thunderbird

Dive into the world of classic elegance with the stunning 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a true icon of American automotive design, at the 5th Annual Intermountain Online Classic Car Auction. With a comprehensive body-on restoration to a very high standard, this masterpiece showcases a rebuilt 312 motor original to the car, a Fordamatic transmission, and three types of tops - Hard Top, Soft Top, and Tonneau Top. Experience the perfect blend of performance and luxury with its smooth V-8 engine, beautifully restored body, and meticulously updated interior. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of collector car history that exudes pride of ownership and unparalleled craftsmanship. See it here.

1959 Ford Galaxie 500

Step back in time and cruise in style with the remarkable 1959 Ford Galaxie 500, a highlight of the 5th Annual Intermountain Online Classic Car Auction. This mechanic-owned gem has been completely restored, ensuring it runs as beautifully as it looks. With a solid, rust-free frame and only 46,000 miles on the odometer, its gleaming paint and pristine interior promise a ride of unparalleled elegance and comfort. As an added bonus, it comes with a brand-new, never installed continental kit, enhancing its classic appeal. Don’t miss your chance to own this exquisite piece of automotive history. See it here.

Classic Car Auction is hosting its fifth annual Online Auction March 16th at 10:00 AM.

The ONLINE ONLY AUCTION BIDDING STARTS MARCH 9TH & ENDS MARCH 16TH.

