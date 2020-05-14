Classic Big Brother episodes to air on E4 to celebrate show's 20th anniversary

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

So, yep, we're stuck at home for the foreseeable, but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of entertainment to keep us busy while indoors.

We've now got another show to add to our list thanks to E4, who have announced they'll be re-airing your favourite Big Brother episodes to keep you sane during lockdown.

Ignoring the irony of the fact we're excited about watching a TV show of people locked in a house while we're, ahem, kind of, well, stuck inside, the reality TV show will be back on your screens to celebrate of the show's 20th birthday.

You'll be able to tune in to some of their most viewed episodes, plus, original host Davina McCall and former housemate Rylan Clark-Neal will be re-introducing each episode and discussing what's about to go down.

We're so in.

In a statement, Davina said: "I love the show with all of my heart and can't wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there...It's good to be back. Big Brother's missed you."

Rylan shared: “Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we're all playing the role of housemates, let's go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes."

Sadly, last month Channel 4 confirmed that there are no current plans to bring any new episodes of the series to screen, which will no doubt be even further solidified now lockdown measures scupper plans across the globe.

Exec Ian Katz shared in a statement that there are "no plans" to film new episodes of the series or bring them to screens, despite the channel sharing that they'll be making more "fast-turnaround reality shows".

