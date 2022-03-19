‘A classic basketball game.’ Mighty CovCath overcomes tiny Lyon County in Sweet 16.

Josh Moore
·4 min read

Covington Catholic probably should have cruised against Lyon County. Lyons Coach Ryan Perry admitted that in the press conference following his team’s 59-57 loss in the state tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

Yet the Colonels — ranked No. 2 in the state and with five times as many boys in their school as Lyon County — needed just about every second to tick away to advance in the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16. The first words out of Scott Ruthsatz’s mouth?

“Wow, what a game,” said the Colonels head coach.

BOX SCORE: Covington Catholic 59, Lyon County 57

He watched his point guard, Evan Ipsaro, limp to the free-throw line and calmly sink a pair of free throws to give CovCath a 59-55 lead with 8.8 seconds left. Minutes earlier, Ipsaro laid on the Rupp Arena floor with an ankle injury suffered in a scrum for a rebound. He exited with 4:18 to play before returning at the 2:20 mark, his Colonels up 50-47.

Ipsaro’s game-sealing free throws followed a thrilling 30-second sequence that ended with Lyon County standout Travis Perry pulling up from beyond the college three-point line and connecting, getting the Lyons to within 57-55 with 35 seconds left.

By that point, Lyon County had committed only three team fouls, so time evaporated as it tried to take the ball before fouling. Following Ipsaro’s free throws, the Lyons called their last timeout, more or less sealing their fate; they connected on their final shot but had no way to stop the clock. The game ended with the ball out of bounds.

“You don’t have to hustle or anything,” Ruthsatz told guard Brady Hussey, the designated inbounder. “You just hold it.”

Covington Catholic&#x002019;s Mitchell Rylee (5) had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Colonels past Lyon County, 59-57, in the quarterfinals of the UK HealthCare Boys&#x002019; Sweet 16.
Covington Catholic’s Mitchell Rylee (5) had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Colonels past Lyon County, 59-57, in the quarterfinals of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16.
Lyon County&#x002019;s Travis Perry (11) had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Lyons&#x002019; loss to Covington Catholic on Friday night.
Lyon County’s Travis Perry (11) had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Lyons’ loss to Covington Catholic on Friday night.

It was an anti-climatic conclusion to one of, if not the best, games played in this year’s state tournament. The only other contest to finish within a single-possession margin was the first-round bout between Warren Central and Male, two schools with higher-end enrollments and a lengthy track record of reaching “The Greatest Show in Hoops.”

Covington Catholic, an all-boys school, has 545 students to Lyon County’s 281. Only 133 of those kids are boys. The Lyons hadn’t been to a state tournament since 1951, and had never won a game in it before Thursday. CovCath has won two state championships under Ruthsatz, in 2014 and 2018.

Private versus public. Big versus small. Overdog versus underdog. It delivered everything but the result most of the approximately 10,000 fans in Rupp Arena wanted to see.

“This was a true David versus Goliath today, in every shape and form,” Ryan Perry said. “It was to everybody except these guys out there playing.”

Kentucky is one of only two states in the nation that hold single-class basketball tournaments to crown a state champion. (Delaware is the other.) Calls for the KHSAA to follow the remaining 48 states’ lead have never really gained steam, but the debate still tends to break out this time of year.

Ruthsatz, who came to CovCath from New Jersey, endorsed the notion that Kentucky should maintain its single-class tournament. A cynic would say, “Of course he would,” but his two best teams got the better of a school with twice as many boys as CovCath — Scott County. Ultimately, you have to beat whoever’s in front of you, and in Kentucky that really can be just about any school that fields a team.

“There’s a lot of pride in these schools,” Ruthsatz said. “You hear it when they announce these guys, they’re going nuts. And somebody told me it’s the first time they’ve been in the state tournament for 71 years. That’s where you rally the whole town. There’s probably not a business open in Lyon County right now, which is a great thing for the state of Kentucky. We need to hold that. ...

“If you’ve got five, six guys that can play? You can beat anybody.”

Ryan Perry was on the same page as Ruthsatz after Goliath narrowly escaped David.

“I’ve been coming and bringing these guys (as fans) for years, and it’s the greatest event that I could imagine participating in,” said Ryan Perry. “It was an honor. It’s so cool whenever teams that are supposed to be so different are able to have something like that. I mean, that was a really good basketball game out there and, on paper, it probably shouldn’t have been a really good basketball game.

“But, you got heart and you got pride and all that stuff that figures into it. Then, suddenly, you got a classic basketball game.”

The variety of which you’ll only find in one other state.

&#x00201c;This was a true David versus Goliath today, in every shape and form,&#x00201d; Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. &#x00201c;It was to everybody except these guys out there playing.&#x00201d;
“This was a true David versus Goliath today, in every shape and form,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “It was to everybody except these guys out there playing.”

2022 Boys’ Sweet 16: Day 3 live updates from Rupp Arena

2022 Boys’ Sweet 16: Day 2 wrap-up from Rupp Arena

2022 Boys’ Sweet 16: Day 1 wrap-up from Rupp Arena

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Ottawa Senators approaching NHL trade deadline as sellers once again

    OTTAWA — Once again the Ottawa Senators appear poised to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. The Senators (21-34-5) are nowhere near playoff contention and are set to have their fifth straight losing record. This was supposed to be the start of the Senators turning things around. Back in 2019 owner Eugene Melnyk had said 2021 would be the start of a “five-year run of unparalleled success.” Things haven’t exactly gone as planned and so once again Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has the “

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.