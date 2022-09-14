Classes resume at Northeastern University as Boston Police look for suspect in package explosion

Classes were back in session Wednesday at Northeastern University after a package exploded on campus Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

Boston Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating a possible motive for the incident at the university’s Holmes Hall that canceled Tuesday evening classes and closed part of campus.

The explosion put nearby Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on alert as investigators responded to another suspicious package located near a prominent art museum.

Here’s what to know about the ongoing investigation.

What happened at Northeastern University?

Boston Police responded to Northeastern University's 16,000-population campus around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after a suspicious package exploded, the police department said in a statement.

It was delivered to the private university's Holmes Hall around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it, university spokesperson Shannon Nargi told USA TODAY in an email. Students at an evening class in Holmes Hall were evacuated when police and emergency services arrived.

Investigators located another suspicious package at an art museum in the area Tuesday night.

"The Boston Police Bomb Squad was able to render the package safe without further incident," police said in a statement.

Classes and activities resumed Wednesday after investigators deemed the campus “safe and secure,” university Provost David Madigan and Chancellor Kenneth Henderson wrote in a joint statement.

Who was injured?

An unidentified staff member who handled the package was injured, according to authorities.

The university provided no update Wednesday on the condition of the staff member, identified by Boston police as a 45-year-old man. His hand injuries were reportedly minor. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

There were no other reports of injuries from the package explosion.

What was in the package?

The hard, plastic case ⁠that exploded contained a rambling note that railed against virtual reality and referenced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity and could not discuss the investigation's details publicly.

The package, described by the official as a "Pelican-style" case, was specifically sent to Northeastern, the official told the AP. Pelican manufactures hard cases designed to protect sensitive equipment.

Authorities were also investigating the specific mechanism of the device and whether the package contained any gunpowder, the official said.

Have police identified a suspect?

Police had no overnight developments as they continued their investigation, Boston police officer Andre Watson told USA TODAY on Wednesday.

It is not clear whether police have identified a suspect. The FBI declined to comment further on the case, citing a desire to "respect the integrity of the investigation." ATF also declined to comment and referred questions to the FBI.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Northeastern University package explosion: Police, FBI seek suspect